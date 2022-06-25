ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry McLaurin would make the Ravens legitimate contenders

By Mohamed Salad
Cover picture for the articleAt the start of mandatory minicamp, Washington Commanders’ star wide receiver Terry McLaurin made it abundantly clear that he wasn’t going to show up, and that he didn’t. The Baltimore Ravens could be waiting in the wings to try and snap up McLaurin. On draft night,...

