Keep it or sell your Antiques: What are they worth?

After running his plant shop for over two and a half years out of his home, Andres Cardenas is seeking an upgrade. Between mid- to late-summer, he’s planning to open his first brick and mortar location for BarTrop Plants, billed as a Midwestern plant store that ethically sources rare and unusual plants, at 3017 Indianola Ave. Cardenas is looking to share the space with another local business and turn the basement into a greenhouse to grow and sell plants.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO