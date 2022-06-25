Keep it or sell your Antiques: What are they worth?

After running his plant shop for over two and a half years out of his home, Andres Cardenas is seeking an upgrade. Between mid- to late-summer, he’s planning to open his first brick and mortar location for BarTrop Plants, billed as a Midwestern plant store that ethically sources rare and unusual plants, at 3017 Indianola Ave. Cardenas is looking to share the space with another local business and turn the basement into a greenhouse to grow and sell plants.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beloved Columbus hardware store cashier Mildred “Millie” Feasel has passed away at 103, her family said Monday. Millie celebrated her 103rd birthday in January. For more than a half-century, Millie worked at Zettler Hardware in southwest Columbus. She continued working at the store...
The big one is here! We’re talking more than six thousand hot rods, trucks, classics, and all-around cool cars coming to the Ohio Expo Center! It’s the biggest show on the schedule for Goodguys and it’s right here in Columbus. And because we love a good giveaway...
National Ice Cream Day Columbus Ohio. Take a horse drawn carriage ride around the mill grounds or browse over 20 craft vendors who will be onsite. Handcrafted ice cream since 1870. 662 n high st., columbus, oh 43215 We are making ice cream fun for everyone. We are excited to...
A popular restaurant chain will be opening a brand new location in Columbus, Ohio, at the end of June. If you've been looking for a brand new place to eat in the Columbus area, mark your calendars for June 29th because that's when Torchy's Tacos is opening its brand new location in town.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you need some inspiration about sprucing up your home or garden, we're on your side. German Village homeowners Jim and Tammie Fisher along with homeowners Anthony and Tyler Meyer discuss the final day of the 'Haus Und Garten Tour' with Good Day Columbus Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
A Columbus woman, still in shock, claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the Tuesday, June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The player loves Mississippi Match 5 and plays every week, always choosing the Quick Pick option. Typically, she purchases five tickets each time. Something made her up that number and purchase 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. As she checked her numbers Tuesday night, it was the seventh ticket yielding her big win.
You may really like chicken wings, but chances are you don’t like them as much as Austin Yochus. Since January of 2021, the Columbus man has been compiling a massive document that contains the details of 50 different wing specials offered by more than 40 different local restaurants. You...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Jade Heizer, of Miamisburg, has a new assignment in Fairfield County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Heizer previously served as an at-large officer in central Ohio and in Washington County.
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General’s office and Westerville police are scrutinizing a business after dozens of people complained they never received computer equipment they paid for, with the amount of losses topping $154,000. The Ohio Attorney General has kept a spreadsheet, currently at 72 people, with an amount of $154,162.85 in losses […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the height of rush hour on a steamy afternoon on June 29, 2012, the skies darkened suddenly in Columbus, followed by violent, swirling gusts of wind and torrential downpours. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses lost power in the wake of a violent squall line that raced southeast from […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Hot Chicken Takeover’s new partner isn’t a mere investor – it’s a new owner. The Columbus fast-casual chain late last year sold a majority stake in the business to New York-based Untamed Brands. Details were not disclosed, but founder Joe DeLoss retains a stake in the company and continues […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A full day of fun is slated for the 40th anniversary of Red, White & BOOM this Friday, including all-day activities and two stages of live entertainment leading up to the 10 p.m. fireworks show. Activities schedule. 11 a.m. BOOM! Street Festival. More than 100 local...
Oct. 23, 2021 | Madeline Crosby and Austin Fu’s story began in a materials science class at Upper Arlington High School, where they were assigned lab partners their senior year. After getting to know each other, Madeline, now 26 and Madeline Fu, took a leap. “I initiated a Sadie...
Looking for a fun way to spend your weekend? Columbus is a city filled with tons of things to see and do. From enjoying the outdoors along the beautiful riverfront to interesting museums filled with history, here is a list of exciting places to check out in Columbus.
WEST VIRGINIA — An Ohio man has reeled in a record-breaking blue catfish in West Virginia. On May 25, Steve Price of Lancaster, Ohio, caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for both weight and length, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strategy from a regional gas station chain has it lowering prices to a steal compared with the current average in central Ohio, but not all cars are eligible to take part. A release sent out Monday by Sheetz said all of its stations would cut the price of unleaded 88 […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was November 1972 when then 23-year-old Sandra Weisner found herself having to make a decision. "I was a single mom, I had a 6-year-old son and I was pregnant," she said. "I knew that I couldn’t bring another child into the world. I knew that the challenge it would be for me, we were barely keeping a roof over our head."
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fireworks will explode over the skies of the city Friday night. At the same time, the City of Columbus wants to prevent any explosions of violence on the ground. This is the first Red, White and Boom in three years, and it comes as Ohio...
