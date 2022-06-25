ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Gareth Bale agrees contract with MLS side LAFC

By Tom Gott
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gareth Bale has agreed...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Carlos Vela confirms contract extension with LAFC

Carlos Vela confirmed he will remain with LAFC for the time being. After months of uncertainty and days away from free agency, the Designated Player revealed he re-signed with the Western Conference club. "It was a matter of time. I don't want to leave until I win a title. Hopefully...
MLS
90min

Steve Cherundolo outlines what Gareth Bale will bring to LAFC

Throughout the weekend in Major League Soccer, all the talk was about Gareth Bale's impending move to Los Angeles FC. Whether you were watching LAFC themselves as they beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Sunday, or any of the other 12 MLS games taking place over the weekend, you will have heard Bale's name mentioned at least once.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafc
90min

New England Revolution sign Tommy McNamara to a contract extension

Tommy McNamara is not going anywhere. The New England Revolution has signed the midfielder to a two-year contract extension, with an additional one-year club options through the 2025 Major League Soccer season. “Tommy is an invaluable member of our team,” head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena said in a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

671
Followers
5K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy