ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

10 displaced in southwest Charlotte house fire that killed pet dog, officials say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CRoS_0gLzEDcC00

CHARLOTTE — Ten people were displaced and a pet dog died after a fire late Saturday morning in southwest Charlotte, officials tweeted.

Crews from the Charlotte Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Sargent Drive off Clanton Road and saw flames when they got there.

It took less than 10 minutes to control the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the accidental fire.

A torch-style cigarette lighter was dropped onto combustibles, which caused $40,000 worth of damage, Charlotte Fire officials said.

The Red Cross is helping the people displaced.

Return to this story for updates.

(Watch the video below: Large fire burns at salvage yard in Rowan County)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WSOC Charlotte

4 killed in head-on crash in Monroe, officials say

MONROE, N.C. — Four people were killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash over the weekend in Monroe, officials confirmed. There were no survivors of the collision. On Sunday at about 7:30 p.m., a 2009 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Bruno German Lindo, 33, of Monroe was going about 75 mph on Sutherland Avenue when he passed a car on the double-yellow line.
MONROE, NC
WBTV

CMPD: 18-year-old dies after shooting in north Charlotte

The police chief said officers were responding to a disturbance call at The Blind Pig when the shots rang out. One of the upgrades outlined in the plan is the city's LYNX rail system getting expanded. CMPD chief speaks after officer shot in NoDa. Updated: 8 hours ago. According to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
wccbcharlotte.com

CFD: Tree Falls On South Charlotte Apartment Building | PHOTOS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department responded to a tree falling on an apartment building located on Colville Road on Monday. Occupants of the apartment building were helped out of the structure safely and no injuries have been reported due to this incident, according to a news release.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Tree worker hits power line, electrocuted in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man working in a tree came into contact with a power line and was electrocuted outside of a southeast Charlotte home Monday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Officials said firefighters were called at 9:30 a.m. to a “high-angle rescue” on Alfred...
WSOC Charlotte

Man found dead in front yard, woman dead, 2 children unharmed in North Carolina house

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was found dead in the front yard and a woman was found dead inside a North Carolina home on Sunday with two children unharmed. According to WGHP, at around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home after a 911 dispatcher heard a disturbance in a call placed by a woman. She allegedly told the dispatcher that someone was shooting at her.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvage#The Red Cross#Cox Media Group
WCNC

South Charlotte woman forced to live in moldy apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A south Charlotte woman said she's been forced to live in her one-bedroom apartment with mold, leaky pipes and booming, industrial-sized de-humidifiers despite repeated attempts to resolve the issues with the management team. Amanda Gaston lives at Anson at the Lakes off of South Boulevard. She...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
qcitymetro.com

CMPD investigating homicide after a victim was found dead from gunshot wound

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a victim was found dead from a gunshot wound in east Charlotte on Monday. CMPD identified the victim as 34-year-old Wayne Lawson Byrd. According to a statement by the department, shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to an assist medic call in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

62-year-old man drowns in backyard pool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 62-year-old man was found dead early Monday morning in a backyard pool, the Mint Hill Police Department reports. According to police, its officers were dispatched at around 9:30 a.m. to assist MEDIC with a possible drowning at a home on Chicopee Drive. When they arrived, officers found a man dead in a backyard in-ground pool.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
96K+
Followers
108K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy