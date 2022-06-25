10 displaced in southwest Charlotte house fire that killed pet dog, officials say

CHARLOTTE — Ten people were displaced and a pet dog died after a fire late Saturday morning in southwest Charlotte, officials tweeted.

Crews from the Charlotte Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Sargent Drive off Clanton Road and saw flames when they got there.

It took less than 10 minutes to control the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the accidental fire.

A torch-style cigarette lighter was dropped onto combustibles, which caused $40,000 worth of damage, Charlotte Fire officials said.

The Red Cross is helping the people displaced.

Return to this story for updates.

(Watch the video below: Large fire burns at salvage yard in Rowan County)

©2022 Cox Media Group