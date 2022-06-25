LaGrange Police: 1 teen dead, 2 injured in shooting on Hogansville Road

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Multiple teens have been shot in LaGrange, and one of them has died. The shootings, according to police, happened during a teen gathering with an altercation between two groups breaking out and gunfire erupting.

Police said the incident happened at 1009 Hogansville Road, the location of the gathering. Two 16-year-old males and a 17-year-old female where shot, with one of the males dying. Police identified the teen who was killed as Laquan Dewberry.

Police became aware of the shootings on June 24, 2022, when they responded to two locations, 307 Vernon Street and 1009 Hogansville Road.

When police responded to Vernon Street, they found the male victims in a vehicle. Dewberry had been shot in his upper torso, while the second male teen suffered a gunshot to the leg. Both were taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, and Dewberry died shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

Police also responded to the Hogansville Road location, where they found the third victim, a teenage female, who had been shot but had non-life-threatening injuries. She was also taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center to be treated, and released a short time later.

According to police, the shootings all happened at the Hogansville Road location, where a “teen” gathering had occurred. Toward the end of the gathering, an altercation happened between two groups of teens, with “indiscriminate gunfire” among some of the attendees taking place, resulting in the shootings.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward. You can contact LaGrange Police at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

