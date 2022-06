Robbie Lawler and Bryan Barberena have been elevated to the main stage at UFC 276. The welterweight bout, which was originally slated for the main portion of the preliminary card on ABC, will now serve as the first bout on the pay-per-view draw. UFC president Dana White announced the update to the lineup in an interview with Yahoo Sports. The card required some shuffling after a flyweight clash between Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy that was originally slated for UFC 276 was postponed for two weeks to UFC on ABC 3 due to COVID-19 protocols.

SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO