Richmond, VA

15th annual RVA Latino Festival is here

By Tannock Blair
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is celebrating its very own Fiestas Patronales this weekend as Sacred Heart Catholic Church hosts its 15th annual Latino Festival.

Festivities began on Friday evening at 7 p.m. but are set to resume today from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.

There will be a number of activities to take part in, including a raffle, a kids’ play area, live music, food vendors and more.

Richmond, Henrico health districts look to fund more community programs to address health equity

The event is taking place outside Sacred Heart Church, located at 1400 Perry St. in South Richmond.

For more information on the event, visit the website here .

