Lexington, NC

Lexington woman facing felony charges after DWI crash that killed 8-year-old girl

By Brayden Stamps, Caroline Bowyer, Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The woman charged in the DWI crash that killed an 8-year-old girl is now facing additional felony charges, according to District Attorney Garry Frank.

The crash happened on Tuesday just before 10 a.m. near Fairway Drive in Lexington. According to officers, a 2010 Pontiac G6 had crashed into the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation truck parked on the road so state crews could remove storm debris.

‘Worst nightmare’: Lexington mother speaks out after daughter killed with close friend

Four children in the car were hurt in the crash, and on Thursday morning Lexington Police Department confirmed that one of the children, an 8-year-old girl, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

Amber Whitaker is accused of driving while under the influence of methadone, according to court documents. Witnesses on the scene said that Whitaker nearly hit a pedestrian and ran a stop sign before the crash, and officers on the scene say they observed her nodding off during questioning.

Two of the four children in the car, a three-year-old and a four-year-old, were Whitaker’s, while the 8-year-old and 15-year-old were not her children.

FOX8 crews spoke to Whitaker’s stepdaughter online. She said Whitaker’s 3-year-old is currently in the ICU with a spinal cord injury. The 4-year-old had some bumps and bruises and was able to come home.

After initially only facing the following charges:

  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Driving with a revoked license

Whitaker was released from jail on a $500 secured bond.

That is no longer the case, however, as Whitaker is back in custody and is facing charges of:

  • Felony death by vehicle
  • Felony serious injury

Her bond was set at $500,000 and she is to appear in court for the first time on Monday.

