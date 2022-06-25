ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Officer-involved shooting in Guernsey County

By Karen Compton
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio ( WTRF ) — Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden of the Guernsey County Sheriff’s office states that his office is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

No law enforcement officers were injured, but the suspect is being treated at a hospital.

Paden’s office posted this information on their Facebook page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

