Easthampton 4th of July festival and fireworks Saturday

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton is holding a firework and concert event on Saturday.

The event is to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks and a festival known as, “Thunder In The Valley Festival.”

Festivities will be held at Molitoris Orchard on 95 Park Hill Road in Easthampton from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Children under 16 are free. Tickets in advance are $20 and at the gate are $25. There will be music, games, food trucks, and vendors.

