Easthampton 4th of July festival and fireworks Saturday
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton is holding a firework and concert event on Saturday.LIST: Fireworks in western Massachusetts
The event is to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks and a festival known as, “Thunder In The Valley Festival.”
Festivities will be held at Molitoris Orchard on 95 Park Hill Road in Easthampton from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Children under 16 are free. Tickets in advance are $20 and at the gate are $25. There will be music, games, food trucks, and vendors.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 1