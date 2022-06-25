ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Ball Super Super Hero: Akira Toriyama Art Features Massive Spoilers

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the lead-up to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, plenty of major tidbits have been revealed when it comes to the upcoming return of Gohan and Piccolo as they aim to fight against the Red Ribbon Army. With Piccolo's new transformation being shown in trailers, new artwork from creator Akira Toriyama...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Focuses on The Love Hashira

Mitsuri is easily one of the most popular Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, despite fans of the Shonen franchise not seeing her truly cut loose in the anime adaptation as of yet. This might change in the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer as the Love Hashira is set to play a significant role during the Swordsmith Village Arc when the series returns next year in 2023 and one cosplayer has managed to perfectly bring to life using some spot-on cosplay.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Star Sports Special Nail Art for Movie's Premiere

One of the stars behind Dragon Ball Super's new movie is sporting some special nail art to hype up Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's premiere across theaters in Japan! While fans outside of Japan will have to wait until later this Summer for their chance to see the new movie in action, it's been four long years since fans in Japan had last seen a new anime entry in the franchise. This has been especially tough for those who help bring each entry to life as well, and they now get to breath a sigh of relief with its full launch.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Confirms New Anime Project

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is already taking Japan by storm, with the latest anime movie from the Shonen franchise focusing on Gohan and Piccolo as they fight against new androids from the Red Ribbon Army. With the new film set to hit theaters in North America this August, a major update has arrived from the team behind the Shonen movie, confirming that work is currently underway on the next anime project for the Z-Fighters.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Impresses With a Cool Kanao

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has already impressed fans with its first two TV seasons and a movie, and now one awesome cosplay is impressing all over again with a cool take on Kanao Tsuyuri! Tanjiro Kamado and the others have struggled quite a bit over the course of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series run, but they had a spot where they could rest in between these huge fights at the Butterfly Mansion. Thanks to the help of those at the mansion, Tanjiro and the others not only often rose up to the strength they needed to succeed but often broke their own limits at the same time.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goku's New Ultra Instinct Form

Dragon Ball Super has revealed Goku's new Ultra Instinct form. in a culmination of subplots that have been running through the current Granolah The Survivor story arc. Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter is now out, and it continues the climatic battle between Goku, Vegeta, and the last surviving Cerealian Granolah vs. the evil Heeters and their powerhouse brother, Gas. Before Goku and Vegeta ever set foot on Planet Cereal they were both seeking to better merge their respective new powers with their own Saiyan natures. Vegeta achieved the power of Ultra Ego, but for Goku, it was something very different...
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Confesses That She Thought Arya Stark “Was Queer”

Click here to read the full article. One of the most memorable Game of Thrones scenes in a final season full of memorable scenes was Arya Stark getting it on with Gendry. Many were surprised that the hookup took place. Not the least of them was Maisie Williams, who played Arya. Williams told Teen Vogue she was “surprised” by her character’s choice on the eve of major battle. “The first time that I was surprised by Arya, I guess, was probably in the final [season] where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” Williams says. “I thought that Arya was queer, you...
Hello Magazine

Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
epicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play the MCU's Wonder Man

It goes without saying that Henry Cavill's stint in the DC Extended Universe could have been one of the best things about the franchise but time and time again, Warner Bros. and DC Films have seemingly pulled their middle finger on the fans and as it stands, Cavill still isn't part of the franchise's upcoming slate despite his great performance as Superman.
EW.com

Castle: Did Stana Katic's Beckett die in the finale?

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the series finale of Castle. Read at your own risk!. After eight seasons, Castle signed off for good on Monday night, leaving the Caskett love story intact. Though it seemed almost certain that Beckett (Stana Katic) would meet a grim fate, the former...
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
ComicBook

Nathan Fillion Trends After Marvel's Wonder Man Show Is Revealed

Marvel is reportedly developing a Wonder Man TV show and fans are thinking Nathan Fillion will be a part of it. The Hollywood Reporter dropped details about a Disney+ show for the Avenger this week. Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be handling the series. Brooklyn Nine-Nine scribe Andrew Guest will be penning the show. It's a live-action effort that will focus on the character. Cretton signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios in the past year and it includes several other projects. However, there have been very few inklings in the released footage from the MCU about Wonder Man or where he could come from.
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
TVLine

Obi-Wan Kenobi's Moses Ingram to Star Opposite Natalie Portman in Apple's Lady in the Lake Series, in Recast

Click here to read the full article. Fresh off her run as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s nemesis, Moses Ingram has boarded Apple TV+’s adaptation of Laura Lippman’s Lady in the Lake, starring Natalie Portman. Ingram replaces Lupita Nyong’o, who exited the series in May. Created and directed by Alma Har’el, who also serves as executive producer alongside Portman, Lady in the Lake takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes Portman’s Maddie Schwartz, a housewife and mother, to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist. That sets her on a collision course with Ingram’s Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs...
