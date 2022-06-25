ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Average price of gas in LA, OC drops again

By CBSLA Staff
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople at the pump are feeling some relief as the average price of gasoline in Los Angeles County and Orange County dropped 12th time in 13 days. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline is $6.357 in LA. The dropping prices are the result...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

foxla.com

Los Angeles minimum wage increases July 1: What to know

LOS ANGELES - Heads up if you work in the city of Los Angeles - minimum wage goes up this Friday. Effective July 1, the city's minimum wage will increase from $15 per hour to $16.04 per hour for all covered employees. Covered employees are defined by law as those...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

City Ventures Heads $200M Whittier Project

A local homebuilder and architecture firm are leading the charge to redevelop a 6.4-acre collection of city-owned sites just over the Orange County border, in the city of Whittier. Irvine-based City Ventures is heading a development group dubbed Uptown Community Partners, which aims to develop eight city parcels in the...
nomadlawyer.org

Long Beach: Best 8 Places to visit in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach, located approximately 20 miles south from Los Angeles, is an ocean-facing community in Los Angeles County. The ocean is its main attraction, and there are approximately 5.5 miles of it. The entire length of the shoreline pedestrian bike path connects its various beaches and points-of-interest. Downtown Waterfront District...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles sick leave policy changes effective July 1

LOS ANGELES - July 1 marks a big day in California as several new laws go into effect. But keep in mind, Los Angeles has several local employment law ordinances in effect. The County of Los Angeles also has some separate local ordinances that apply only to unincorporated areas of the county.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA heat wave: Here's how hot it's going to get

LOS ANGELES - Temperatures will soar above 100 degrees in parts of the Southland Sunday and Monday, prompting forecasters to issue heat advisories. The advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday in the mountains and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Los Angeles: 7 Best Places to Visit in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles is a sprawling city in Southern California that offers a wide range of attractions and activities year round. It is well-known internationally for its Hollywood film and entertainment industry. This place has attracted aspiring actors and actresses across the country for more than a century. LA is known...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 hurt in 405 Freeway crash near Skirball Center

LOS ANGELES - At least two people were hurt in a three-vehicle collision involving two big rigs along the Sepulveda Pass. The crash was reported just before 11:10 p.m. Monday near the Skirball Center in Brentwood on the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. Firefighters found one of the trucks...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA developer convicted in Huizar bribery case

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A real estate developer is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 19 for paying a $500,000 bribe to then-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in order to “grease the wheels” for the approval of a downtown condominium project. Dae Yong “David” Lee, 57,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Why Does ‘Democrat’ Sheriff Villanueva Have So Many Far-Right Supporters?

Though incumbent sheriff candidate Alex Villanueva is technically a Democrat, the last several years have seen him much more closely tied to the far right. He has refused to fire unvaccinated deputies and actively expressed desire (sometimes turning that desire into action) for a stronger violent enforcement component of the County’s homelessness response. Appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News Network, and the conservative views he’s espoused there, have made him a familiar face among right-wingers. Villanueva’s adverse relationship with the media has led several outlets to compare him to former President Donald Trump. Villanueva will face Robert Luna in a runoff election in November 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For July 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row

New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – July 2022: SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House, Baskin Robbins Newhall, 25Score Card. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS has partnered with the finest restaurants and other select Santa Clarita Businesses.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Powerball ticket sold in LA County wins big; was it you?

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles County won big in Saturday night's draw. Lottery officials say a ticket that matched five of the six winning numbers was sold at United Oil located at 1118 N. Glendale Avenue and is worth $1,417,623. The winning numbers were 6-12-20-27-32. The ticket was missing only the red Powerball number 4.    The winner has 180 days to claim their prize. Their identity was not immediately known. Since the sixth number was not a match, Monday night's draw will roll to $346 million. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

