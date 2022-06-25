Average price of gas in LA, OC drops again

Though incumbent sheriff candidate Alex Villanueva is technically a Democrat, the last several years have seen him much more closely tied to the far right. He has refused to fire unvaccinated deputies and actively expressed desire (sometimes turning that desire into action) for a stronger violent enforcement component of the County’s homelessness response. Appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News Network, and the conservative views he’s espoused there, have made him a familiar face among right-wingers. Villanueva’s adverse relationship with the media has led several outlets to compare him to former President Donald Trump. Villanueva will face Robert Luna in a runoff election in November 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO