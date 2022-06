When the world needs heroes, there is no one that can get the job done like the Star Guardians. The “Star Guardian” skin line is one of the most popular in League of Legends, and it looks like it will welcome the newest champion to their ranks. Nilah is the newest champion to the popular MOBA and she will be heading into the game with two skins – her base skin, and potentially a Star Guardian version.

