Skip Johnson addresses concern over Oklahoma's lightly used bullpen

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Oklahoma starting pitching has been on a roll lately. As a result, the Sooners haven’t had to go to their bullpen much during the College World Series.

As the College World Series championship series gets going on Saturday, Skip Johnson said that’s a bit concerning, but “not much” as his team gets ready to take on Ole Miss. He said bullpen sessions are huge to make sure the relievers are sharp.

“You just pound the strike zone is the biggest thing,” Johnson said. “They’re not going to lose any rhythm. They’ve been in their own bullpens. Every time we practice we throw bullpens. It’s different. We’ve got to go through a process of trying to make the bullpen game-like, but it’s hard trying to use it as purpose. We do that a lot. I’m really proud of those guys as much as anything.”

Skip Johnson on relief pitchers’ impact, calls out transfer portal process

Johnson also discussed the impact relievers can have on a team and how much he values them. He also talked about the current landscape with the transfer portal and how relief pitchers could enter if they don’t think they’re being used enough.

“When you have 27 guys on your team, every one of them have value at some point,” Johnson said. “Your job, if you’re not in the lineup that day, is to pull for your teammate. We talk about that. The game is not fair at times to them, either. … In our world today, it’s got to be as selfless as it can be, especially when you can just go: ‘You know what? I’m not pitching anymore. I’m just going to go somewhere else and get on the portal.’

“That’s what we have to deal with every day. Unfortunately, it’s a bad system, and we’ve got to continue to create hope. We’ve got to continue to finish. We’ve got to continue to talk to those guys to try to build them up: Hey, man, you never know who’s going to make the most important pitch or who’s going to be — have the most important at-bat.”