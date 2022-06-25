CeeDee Lamb reveals the moment he knew Micah Parsons would be a star in the NFL

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CeeDee Lamb makes his money hauling in difficult balls down field for massive gains for the Dallas Cowboys. Most NFL cornerbacks and safeties find trouble covering him, so when teammate and then-soon-to-be rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was able to do it – that’s when Lamb knew the Cowboys just drafted their defensive franchise centerpiece.

Lamb recalled the moment he realized Parsons was the real deal while recently joining the Open Mike Podcast. The Cowboys wideout detailed a play last offseason where he ran a backside post route and Parsons made the defensive stop in the secondary from his linebacker position to the deep middle third of the field – a daunting play for any linebacker to make, let alone one that had never played an official down in the NFL.

“I was like, ‘wow bro, that’s impressive,'” Lamb recalled. “Like, a linebacker running – that’s a lot of ground to cover. It was Dak [Prescott] that threw the ball, so you know that’s at least 40 yards of ground that he had to cover. And then the play after he had to rush, so like, ‘yeah, you’re like that bro.'”

Parsons went on to have one of the most prolific rookie seasons in Cowboys defensive history. The Penn State product produced 64 total tackles and 13 total sacks, good for sixth best in the NFL last season, and he’ll look to improve on those numbers in 2022.

Most recently, Parsons said his sack goal for next season starts at 15, but would love to break the NFL’s sack record in just his second year in the league. “15’s like the minimum. But 23 is that goal,” Parsons said. This led to former NFL sack leader Demarcus Lawrence threatening to take the title back from the young defender, though Parsons wasn’t having any of it.

“It makes me want to compete,” Parsons said about Lawrence wanting to out-sack him next season. “… I want D-Law to step up. I want him to be who he is. I’m not taking that away from him, but sorry to tell him, he’s never getting that back. … If 10 [sacks] is the number, I’m going for 20. It’s gonna be a race to the quarterback.”

With Lawrence and Parsons vowing to wreak havoc on the Cowboys’ opponents this season, Dallas is poised for another season where a Super Bowl berth is a legitimate possibility. The first step on that mission comes during the first Sunday Night Football game of the season when the Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.