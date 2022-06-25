ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another hot and humid day across the Mid-South

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
  • Tonight will be another humid night with lows dropping into the upper 70s.
  • Tomorrow brings in more heat and humidity with daytime highs reaching the upper 90s.
  • Our next chance of showers moves in tomorrow mainly after lunch. Scattered showers and storms will remain into the evening hours.
  • Cooler temps and lower humidity are on the way Monday thanks to a cold front moving through the area, with highs staying in the upper 80s.

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

