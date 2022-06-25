4 pets killed in trailer fire in Dighton, Massachusetts

SANDWICH – A tanker truck reportedly overturned on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 63 (Chase Road) in Sandwich shortly before 11:30 AM Monday. All eastbound traffic was being diverted off the highway at Exit 61 (Quaker Meetinghouse Road). Initial reports say the driver was able to get out of the septic truck and that the tank was empty at the time of the crash but firefighters had to mitigate diesel fuel from the truck’s saddle tank. The Mass State Police truck team will investigate the cause of the crash.

SANDWICH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO