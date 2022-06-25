ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dighton, MA

4 pets killed in trailer fire in Dighton, Massachusetts

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIGHTON, Mass. — Four pets are dead after a fire broke out in a trailer outside a home in Dighton, according to officials in the Massachusetts town. Dighton fire Chief Christopher Maguy said...

www.wcvb.com

WCVB

Fire breaks out on roof of mixed-use building in Lowell, Massachusetts

LOWELL, Mass. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that broke out on the roof of a mixed-use building in Lowell, Massachusetts. Lowell fire officials said the fire started in an area on top of a School Street building that roofers were working on. A deputy chief with the Lowell Fire Department said crews helped some of those workers off the roof, but did not call it a rescue.
LOWELL, MA
nbcboston.com

2 People Killed in Boston Crash

Two people are dead after a crash Monday evening in Boston, Massachusetts State Police announced. Troopers responded to the area of 1800 Soldiers Field Road around 7:15 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, an Acura RDX and an Infiniti Q50. According to police, there were two people in the...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Driver flown to hospital care after vehicle slams into tree in Raynham

(WJAR) — Crews flew a driver to hospital care after a vehicle slammed into a tree in Raynham early Tuesday morning. The Raynham Police Department and the Raynham Fire Department responded to the area of White Street and Titicut Road around midnight for the crash. The driver was the...
RAYNHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people dead after serious crash in Brighton

BOSTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a car crash on Soldiers Field Road that killed two people Monday night. According to State Police, an 85-year-old Belmont man was pulling his 2019 Acura out of a business in the area of 1800 Soldiers Field Road just after 7:00 p.m. when he was hit by a 2016 Infiniti traveling eastbound. The man was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. His passenger, an 83-year-old Belmont woman, was also transported to the hospital where she died overnight.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boy, 5, pulled from pond in Sandwich, Massachusetts

SANDWICH, Mass. — A 5-year-old boy was unresponsive when he was pulled from a pond in Sandwich, Massachusetts on Sunday, officials said. Police received a 911 call at 7 p.m. reporting the missing boy at Snake Pond Beach. The child was quickly found in the water, but was not breathing.
SANDWICH, MA
WMTW

3 teenagers killed, another injured in central Massachusetts crash

Three teenagers are dead and another is seriously injured following a crash that happened in central Massachusetts, according to state police. State police officials said the crash happened at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road in Brimfield. Troopers who responded to the scene found...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Older Belmont Couple Victims Of Double Fatal Crash In Boston

An older couple from Belmont were the victims of a recent fatal crash in Boston, authorities said. The 85-year-old man and 83-year-old woman died from the crash that occurred on Soldiers Field Road in Boston around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, June 27, Massachusetts State Police said. Initial investigation revealed the...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Tanker rollover closes Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich for hours

SANDWICH – A tanker truck reportedly overturned on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 63 (Chase Road) in Sandwich shortly before 11:30 AM Monday. All eastbound traffic was being diverted off the highway at Exit 61 (Quaker Meetinghouse Road). Initial reports say the driver was able to get out of the septic truck and that the tank was empty at the time of the crash but firefighters had to mitigate diesel fuel from the truck’s saddle tank. The Mass State Police truck team will investigate the cause of the crash.
SANDWICH, MA
whdh.com

Officials investigating after string of break-ins in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a string of break-ins left Worcester businesses in disarray Monday morning. Officers responding to reports of burglaries on Cambridge Street found at least three businesses, including Jennifer Lee’s Bakery and Aretha’s Kitchen, had been broken into. Businesses reported cash stolen and their buildings damaged, and Aretha’s Kitchen said the burglar poured bleach all over her floor.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Names of Massachusetts teens killed in weekend crash released

Three Massachusetts teens have been killed and another seriously injured after an early morning crash on Sunday. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just before 1:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Police patrols from the Sturbridge Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash in Brimfield. At approximately 12:50 a.m., MSP patrols...
BRIMFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Tewksbury Man Killed In New Hampshire Motorcycle Accident

A man from Northern Massachusetts has died from a weekend motorcycle crash in New Hampshire, authorities said. David Penney, age 58, of Tewksbury, was killed in a crash that occurred at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Woodland Road in North Hampton on Saturday afternoon, June 25, New Hampshire State Police said.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
capecod.com

Child nearly drowns at Sandwich pond

SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that on Sunday at approximately 7 PM, they received a 911 call reporting a missing 5-year-old at Snake Pond Beach in Forestdale. Within moments, that report was updated to the child was found under the water and was not breathing. Sandwich Police and Fire responded to the scene, where bystanders were performing CPR. Officers and Paramedics rendered aid to the boy who was at the beach with a parent. The victim was transported by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital for treatment. This incident is under investigation with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected.
SANDWICH, MA

