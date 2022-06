SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A weakening disturbance passing through the Great Lakes late on Saturday and overnight tried to bring a few showers, though many still missed out and stayed completely dry. We definitely are in need of some rain around the area! For those with outdoor plans this Sunday, though, the weather will cooperate and be pleasant heading into the afternoon. We also will be able to give the A/C a break again with temperatures cooling off to start the workweek.

