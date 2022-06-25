Leeds death: Third murder arrest after Bradley Wall found in street

Video footage has surfaced of the moment a 14-year-old schoolboy was forced to the ground and handcuffed by police in a mistaken stop and search.De-shaun Joseph was stopped by officers in south London on Thursday (23 June) on the suggestion that he matched the description of a suspect in a nearby robbery.The teenager - who suffers from asthma - was able to shout his mother’s phone number to a passerby and she arrived at the scene to find her son in handcuffs.De-shaun was later released without arrest after police admitted he was the wrong person.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Polio: National incident declared after virus detected in London sewage samplesProtesters in London send ‘message of solidarity’ to US women over abortion rulingVladimir Putin ally warns London will be bombed ‘first’ if World War 3 breaks out

