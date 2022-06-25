ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds death: Third murder arrest after Bradley Wall found in street

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was...

BBC

Woman and boy, 5, found stabbed to death in Barnet

A woman and a five-year-old boy have been found stabbed to death in north London. Police said they were called at about 13:30 BST to an address in Brookside South, Barnet. The victims are thought to be mother and son. The pair were declared dead at the scene. A 37-year-old...
The Independent

Man accused of murdering wife and children found dead in prison

A man who was due to go on trial next week for the murder of his wife and two children in Dublin has been found dead in prison.Sameer Syed, 38, was found in his cell at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, County Laois, on Thursday afternoon. There were no details surrounding the death.In a statement, the Irish Prison Service confirmed “the death of a prisoner in the Midlands Prison”.All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda SiochanaIt added: “All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector...
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
The Independent

First picture of boy, 5, who died after mother left him in hot car on 38C day

A five-year-old boy who died after he was left in a hot car while his mother prepared a birthday party for his older sister has been pictured for the first time.Trace Means died after Amanda Means, 36, left him in the back of their Porsche SUV for around two to three hours in the sweltering Texas heat.Authoritities think Mrs Means forgot that her son was in the vehicle and strapped in his car seat while she prepared a birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter in their Houston home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK: “This time the child didn’t make...
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
CBS Miami

Parents arrested after 3-year-old girl overdoses on fentanyl

OAKLAND PARK – A 3-year-old girl's parents are facing charges after police say she overdosed on fentanyl.Walter and Janett Carter are both charged with child neglect. Police say their child was found unresponsive and without a pulse inside their Oakland Park home Saturday.Officers rushed to resuscitate the little girl, saving her life. She's expected to be OK. But police say testing determined the little girl, along with her parents, all tested positive for fentanyl that day.
The Independent

Pair jailed after 10-year-old boy mauled to death by dog

A man and a woman have been jailed after a 10-year-old boy was killed by a dog in an “utterly tragic and needless event”.Jack Lis was mauled to death by an American Bully or XL Bully dog called Beast while playing at a friend’s house in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, South Wales, after school on November 8 last year.Amy Salter, 29, and Brandon Hayden, 19, were arrested and charged following the youngster’s death and appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced.Salter previously admitted being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting...
The Independent

Tragic baby ‘discharged into parents’ care despite hospital staff opposition’

A 10-week-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her parents just six days after being discharged into their care despite the opposition of hospital staff, a court has heard.Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture, and a fatal head injury allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25.She was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from the injuries in keeping with suspected physical abuse after a 999 call on January 31 2018, a jury was told.But Lily-Mai died two days later on February 2 after being transferred...
The Independent

Black schoolboy, 14, forced to ground and handcuffed in mistaken stop and search

Video footage has surfaced of the moment a 14-year-old schoolboy was forced to the ground and handcuffed by police in a mistaken stop and search.De-shaun Joseph was stopped by officers in south London on Thursday (23 June) on the suggestion that he matched the description of a suspect in a nearby robbery.The teenager - who suffers from asthma - was able to shout his mother’s phone number to a passerby and she arrived at the scene to find her son in handcuffs.De-shaun was later released without arrest after police admitted he was the wrong person.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Polio: National incident declared after virus detected in London sewage samplesProtesters in London send ‘message of solidarity’ to US women over abortion rulingVladimir Putin ally warns London will be bombed ‘first’ if World War 3 breaks out
The Charleston Press

Teenager accidently shot to death by his girlfriend on Sunday, the girl was arrested, police

Chesterfield County, South Carolina – Accidental shooting on Sunday was fatal for a teenager in Chesterfield County, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, 15-year-old boy was accidently shot by his girlfriend at a home in Mount Croghan and the boy died due to the injuries suffered in the incident. The girl, who reportedly pulled the trigger by mistake, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
The Independent

EasyJet passenger pushes woman to floor and punches staff after being refused boarding

An easyJet passenger shoved a woman to the floor and launched a ferocious attack on staff after being refused boarding at Bristol airport.Shocking footage shows the man - believed to be intoxicated - pushing the woman out of the way before throwing punches at two men blocking his path.Both members of staff are left on the floor as he’s pulled away by the woman, believed to be his partner.Avon and Somerset Police confirmed an intoxicated couple were arrested on suspicion of assault and given conditional cautions after interviews.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bristol council comms chief attacks reporter for questioning mayor after flight to speak at climate eventInvestigation underway after man dies at Gatwick airport amid chaos10-year-old’s custom-built wheelchair damaged during easyJet flight
The Independent

Man fears Madeleine McCann was hidden inside van shown to him by prime suspect

The father of Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner’s ex fears the girl may have been hidden inside the paedophile’s van as he was shown it. Dieter Fehlinger, 67, was shown the Volkswagen in 2007 while visiting his daughter Nicole in Portugal. He previously said Brueckner – who was made the prime suspect of Maddie’s murder in April – had said he could hide drugs or “even a small child” in an adapted hiding place.Mr Fehlinger initially brushed off concerns around Brueckner’s comments but is now haunted by the possibility that the British toddler who went missing in May 2007...
Daily Mail

Woman, 23, faces murder charge under new law as an accomplice to a crime after ‘date SHE lured to a robbery using app BLK then shot her brother dead in self-defense’

A woman is charged with the murder of her teenage brother after their plot to rob a man ended with him shooting the boy dead. Tat'yana Mekeva Gaston, 23, reeled in the unnamed 31-year-old on dating app BLK with plans to meet at Kain Palms Apartments, Tampa on Friday, May 31, police said.
