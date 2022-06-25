Police searching for missing Parkville 14-year-old
PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville teen.
Colin Hubbard, 14, is 5’05” tall and weighs 15 pounds.
He was last seen on June 24 wearing a gray “Parkville” tee shirt, gray jeans, and red/black Nike shoes.
Anyone with information on Colin Hubbard’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-307-2020.
