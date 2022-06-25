ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkville, MD

Police searching for missing Parkville 14-year-old

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hc7Gv_0gLz50w400

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville teen.

Colin Hubbard, 14, is 5’05” tall and weighs 15 pounds.

He was last seen on June 24 wearing a gray “Parkville” tee shirt, gray jeans, and red/black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Colin Hubbard’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-307-2020.

The post Police searching for missing Parkville 14-year-old appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Gunman Kills BF Arguing With GF In Baltimore County: Police

A 32-year-old man is dead and his girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound after being assaulted following a domestic dispute in Maryland, authorities announced. Andrew Bowers was shot and killed by 21-year-old William Reckline, of Glen Burnie, who also shot Bowers’ girlfriend amid an ongoing domestic dispute over the weekend, officials said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Detectives Arrest Man In Deadly Reisterstown Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in the shooting of two people in Reisterstown on Saturday, according to authorities. County detectives suspect that William Reckline shot a man and a woman in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said.  The man died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities. Baltimore County Police identified him as 32-year-old Andrew Bowers on Monday. Investigators allege that Reckline shot Bowers and the woman following a dispute that happened earlier in the evening between Bowers and his girlfriend. Baltimore County Police did not specify whether the dispute was between Bowers and Reckline’s girlfriend or between Bowers and Bowers’ girlfriend. Reckline has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and first-degree assault, according to authorities.  He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond, police said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Parkville, MD
City
Nottingham, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man, 24, Killed In Northeast Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after he was shot Monday night in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 2600 block of Robb Street shortly before 11 p.m. found Makeon Hines shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Hines was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

South Baltimore Residents Alarmed By Hanover Street Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who lives on S. Hanover Street woke up to a commotion outside his door just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. “I woke up around three, looked out my window, and saw caution tape around the block,” he said.  Police were responding to a shooting that killed 22-year-old Devin Nathaniel Brown. Brown was found with multiple gunshot injuries on the 800 block of Hanover Street in Otterbein. He was later pronounced dead at Shock Trauma.  Police said all the evidence they’ve collected suggested this murder was targeted.  One resident said they saw dozens of police officers responding to the scene. This was the first shooting they’ve seen in their neighborhood in the two years they’ve lived there, the resident said. Another resident said he looked out of his window and could see a bloody sneaker and shirt in front of his door.  The South Hanover Street shooting was the first of two deadly shootings last weekend.  Mayor Brandon Scott said these crimes are a result of how many are dealing with their disputes.  “Basic minor conflict that ends up with somebody shot or dead because they have access to a gun that they shouldn’t have in the first place,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Violent Crimes Detectives Investigate Saturday Night Double Shooting In Reisterstown, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people near a major intersection in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers were sent to investigate a report of a shooting in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said. Once there, they found two gunshot victims. The shooter or shooters had fled before officers arrived at the scene of the crime, police said. Ambulances took the gunshot victims to a local hospital, according to authorities. Their conditions were unknown at the time of transportation, police said. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting,
REISTERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nike
foxbaltimore.com

Surveillance released after three shot in Fells Point

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has released surveillance pictures from one of two shootings that injured three people in Fells Point over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Thames Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. There, officers found a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police Seek IDs For Persons Of Interest In Baltimore Shooting

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest in a connection to a Baltimore shooting, authorities say. Surveillance images have been released of a vehicle and the persons of interest for the shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Aliceanna Street, around 2:19 a.m., Sunday, June 26, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile, 4 Adults Hospitalized After Dundalk House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were hospitalized after a house fire overnight in Dundalk that damaged three homes, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. Units responded at 12:38 a.m. to the 7800 block of Harold Road, where an end rowhouse was ablaze with fire spreading along the roof to adjoining homes, officials said. Four adults and a juvenile were transported to local hospitals for smoke inhalation and are expected to survive, officials said. BCFD said about 35 fire units responded to the scene and the fire was called under control after 1 a.m. Investigators found that the fire began on the back deck of a house on the 1800 block of Church Road. Officials said the fire spread quickly, eventually involving three homes, a shed and four automobiles parked in the back yards of the affected homes. An investigation is ongoing, but officials said there is no evidence that accelerants were used.
DUNDALK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot overnight in Rosedale, police say

ROSEDALE, Md. — A teenager was shot overnight in Rosedale, Baltimore County police said. County police said a teenager told detectives he was shot in the area of Marquette and St. Regis roads when he was shot shortly after midnight Saturday. The teenager was found in a nearby house...
ROSEDALE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's Central Booking briefly goes on lockdown over cardboard gun

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Central Booking in downtown Baltimore was placed briefly on lockdown after an inmate was found with a fake gun made of cardboard, according to Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. "The Department mobilized its Special Operations, K9, Intelligence, and Contraband Interdiction teams, highly trained...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Commercial burglaries reported in Fullerton, Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, an individual broke into a business in the 7900-block of Belair Road in Fullerton (21236) and stole multiple items from the location. At just before 1 p.m. on Friday, June 24, a known individual waved a … Continue reading "Commercial burglaries reported in Fullerton, Middle River" The post Commercial burglaries reported in Fullerton, Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy