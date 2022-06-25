ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘I pray for your soul.’ A day after decision, crowds shout at Charlotte abortion clinic

By Joe Marusak, Catherine Muccigrosso, Payton Guion
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

Roe v. Wade

Here's how the Supreme Court decision affects health care, politics, and more in Charlotte and North Carolina.

Less than 24 hours after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, Saturday seemed like a normal morning outside a Charlotte abortion clinic, police and protesters said.

Supporters of abortion rights blew plastic horns and shook tambourines to drown out the amplified speakers of anti-abortion activists from Love Life who gathered on a nearby graveled lot.

By 9 a.m., a couple dozen abortion rights activists and clinic escorts stood outside at the clinic’s two entrances.

Tara Algieri of Charlotte has gone to the Latrobe Drive women’s clinic every Saturday for the past year. She said she’s there to protect clinic patients and their companions from judgment.

“There’s only so much you can do outside of voting,” Algieri told a Charlotte Observer reporter. “It’s the right decision for that patient. We need to be aware and protect each other.”

A clinic volunteer named Kerri, who didn’t want to give her last name but said she goes by Red, said that Saturday’s protest was no different than a typical Saturday, despite Friday’s Supreme Court ruling.

“This is the same thing we’ve been doing daily,” Kerri said while sitting in a blue camping chair on the sidewalk outside the clinic.

At 9:35 a.m., the anti-abortion activists began a walk around the block under overcast skies. As they passed the clinic, the crowds exchanged words and prayers but remained peaceful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HzaO_0gLz4yPG00
An anti abortion demonstrator and clinic escort argue at A Preferred Women’s Health Center of Charlotte on Saturday. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

“I pray for your soul,” people shouted at others.

“Pray for the mothers, pray for the fathers,” a man said.

“You uphold the legacy of American slavery,” a woman shouted back.

“You’re in the wrong place,” another woman said.

Police broke up the heated exchange, though no physical confrontation happened.

Anti-abortion activist Flip Benham of Concord said he appears outside Charlotte’s three abortion clinics six days a week. For now, abortion still is legal in North Carolina, and many have said it could become a destination state for the procedure as restrictions are enacted in surrounding states.

“The battle is being won on the streets,” he said.

Standing by a pond and looking at the clinic, Benham could be heard saying, “God is pro-choice. Choose life.”

Other anti-abortion protesters said they were told not to speak to the media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfrxO_0gLz4yPG00
A woman extends a representation of a miniature baby in her hands outside of A Preferred Women’s Health Center of Charlotte on Saturday. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer, one of six outside the clinic as usual Saturday, estimated about 200 people showed up Saturday morning. On a typical Saturday, anywhere from 50 to 200 or more gather there, police and abortion rights activists said.

Clinic escorts on Friday had begun reviewing safety protocols for any possible clashes of violence, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Friday night, according to police estimates, about 300 demonstrators gathered outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in uptown to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision . The Black Abortion Defense League organized the event.

RELATED: Hundreds in Charlotte protest Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade

On Twitter, police said they diverted traffic from the area of Friday’s rally ”without any injuries or major incidents.”

A homicide on West Trade Street was “completely unrelated to any demonstrations,” police said on Twitter.

Both camps felt that even though Saturday didn’t draw an unusually large crowd, Friday’s Supreme Court ruling would create an influx of women seeking abortions from other states.

In North Carolina, abortion remains legal and Gov. Roy Cooper vowed to veto abortion bans. However, that could change if Republicans gain a supermajority in the state’s General Assembly in November’s elections and override Cooper’s veto.

About 25,000 people get abortions in North Carolina each year, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

“The only thing that I expect to change is the patient influx from out of state,” said Kerri, the abortion-rights activist who’s been coming out to the Latrobe Drive clinic for two months. “We’re the only state around where women will be able to come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ErAWN_0gLz4yPG00
Anti-abortion activists gather at A Preferred Women’s Health Center of Charlotte on Saturday. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

“This is a typical Saturday, but the one difference is we’re seeing more tourists, people coming from out of town to protest,” said Shannon Bauerle, executive director of Charlotte for Choice, a nonprofit abortion rights group.

Bauerle said she, too, expects the clinic to soon also get more patients from out of state.

“As states are banning abortions, we’re gonna start seeing more,” she said. “We’re not going to go anywhere. Abortion is still legal in North Carolina. Abortion is not going anywhere and neither are we.”

In their gravel lot, Love Life was sending the same message.

“We need 80 more volunteers so we can cover every hour at every abortion clinic,” said a woman from the stage, referring to the additional women she was expecting to come to North Carolina for abortions.

In 6-3 vote Friday, the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme court upheld a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks.

The justices then voted 5-4 to end the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling after 49 years.

Women’s legal access to abortions now will be decided by each state.

Comments / 39

Foxy Wilma
3d ago

It will always amaze me how other people get off trying to tell other people what decisions they can or can't do with their own bodies. That's just simply amazing because if the roles were reverse you would be singing a different tone. Some of you people need to get off your high horse and you know who you are. Those judgmental types. Word of advice stay in your lane because if someone's choice doesn't affect you mind you're business.

Reply(8)
9
Gloria Williams
3d ago

Just like being gay.Let GOD be the judge.We are all his children. GOD is our holy father. He didn't put no one down here to judge anyone. Keep praying and your prayers will be answer , whether you like it or not. .The 🌎 world is changing and REVELATION IS REAL!

Reply(3)
7
Kay Pack
3d ago

God gave us the free choice to choose right or wrong and told us judgment is his alone. Stop distorting his words to fit your agenda.

Reply(2)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Society
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
Kristen Walters

North Carolina is home to the best restaurant in the US right now

If you're looking to dine at the restaurant voted #1 in America right now, you can find it in North Carolina. The James Beard Awards are highly coveted in the food world. Chefs and restaurateurs strive to receive one of these awards as they are a sign that they are among the best in the business. After a two-year hiatus, the awards are begin given out again.
Veronica Charnell Media

Will North Carolinians Receive a Gas Rebate Check Soon?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco /UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. North Carolina is still sitting on $6.2 Billion in Surplus Funds and no one is talking about a Gas Rebate Check. Governor Roy Cooper proposed last month how North Carolina should spend the $6.2 billion surplus. Governor Cooper said the state needs to address areas such as building construction, education inequities, affordable housing, and worker retention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics#Abortion Laws#The Supreme Court#Republicans#The U S Supreme Court#Love Life
NBC News

North Carolina neighbors come together to help mow a new family’s lawn

Neighbors in a North Carolina community decided to help the recently moved-in Mealy family mow their overgrown lawn. The neighbors got to cutting, trimming, and speeding through the work on their own ride-along mowers after seeing Blake Mealy mowing alone with his baby girl in a carrier on his back. The Mealy’s were overwhelmed with joy, and when they posted about it on social media, the video got 20 million views.June 25, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
BBC

Roe v Wade: Inside an Arkansas abortion clinic on its last day

There was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas the morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That was the moment everything turned upside down. The doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly shut...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios Charlotte

How bulldozing Brooklyn cost Black Charlotteans millions in generational wealth

Jacqueline Stowe’s great-grandchildren look at her with confusion when she tries to show them the neighborhood where she grew up in Uptown. The church she worshipped at is now part of Interstate 277. The NASCAR Hall of Fame hovers over where the shotgun house she lived in, along an alleyway on a dirt road, once […] The post How bulldozing Brooklyn cost Black Charlotteans millions in generational wealth appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
7K+
Followers
493
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy