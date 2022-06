The Cleveland Browns may be able to repair the damage with Baker Mayfield but they’ll need to be the ones doing the graveling. On the day when one Cleveland Browns quarterback was having his case reviewed by an independent arbiter pertaining to allegations against him ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault, another quarterback was hosting a youth football camp in Norman, Oklahoma. The juxtaposition between Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield is stark, and damning, considering the Browns wanted “an adult in the room”, and now they’re stuck with Watson.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO