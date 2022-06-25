ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

UPD: Body found in car at Millcreek Walmart parking lot

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

MILLCREEK, UTAH ( ABC4 ) – A body was found in a Walmart parking lot in Millcreek Friday evening, according to Unified Police.

Officers say that there is “nothing suspicious” about the dead body.

Unified Police were notified of the body, which was found in a car at 4627 S 900 E., around 5 p.m.

An investigation is reportedly being conducted, however police have said that no foul play is suspected.

No further information is currently available.

