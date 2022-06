The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services reported the confirmation of a Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in a 1-year-old colt in Levy County. On June 16, the unvaccinated horse presented with seizure like activity on owners property, then became laterally recumbent with dull mentation and nystagmus. EEE was confirmed on...

LEVY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO