DENVER (AP) — One of the nation’s most prominent election deniers lost her bid for the GOP nomination for Colorado’s top elections post on Tuesday. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters lost to Pam Anderson, a former suburban Denver clerk who criticized the election lies of former President Donald Trump that Peters repeated. Peters has been indicted on felony charges for her role in a break-in of her county’s election system searching for evidence of the conspiracy theory Trump blamed for his 2020 election loss.

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO