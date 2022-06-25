ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

LACEY: MEMBERS OF PROSECUTORS OFFICE SUPPORT GRADUATE WHOSE FATHER DIED

By Diane Flury
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office were on hand to congratulate and support John...

MANALAPAN: TOWN DEDICATES A STREET TO A NAVY SEAL CANDIDATE WHO DIED DURING HELL WEEK

Manalapan Township dedicated Nottingham Way to local hero Kyle Mullen. Mayor Cohen, Deputy Mayor Musich, and Township Committee members Jack McNaboe, Barry Jacobson, and Eric Nelson, were proud to be present for the ceremony. We thank Kyle’s family for allowing us to honor him. We thank Kyle’s brother TJ for his thoughts about the two of them growing up together and Mom Regina’s heartfelt words about the changes she wants to see. Thank you to Deputy Chief Lenny Maltese, the Manalapan Police and Honor Guard, Chief Richard Hogan and Manalapan’s Fire Company, Department of Public Works Director Alan Spector and staff, Administrator Tara Lovrich, Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Commissioner Nick DiRocco for attending the dedication. It was a fitting way to start Memorial Day weekend by honoring a true hero.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
HOWELL: POLICE SUPPORT YOUNG FUNDRAISER

A few of our officers stopped by to support a local baker who was raising monies for an animal shelter in Tinton Falls. Our officers are always committed and always there for our community. Way to go HTPD!. Amanda, keep up the great work and great job raising money for...
HOWELL, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY PROSECUTOR SHARES INFO FOR PTSD AWARENESS DAY

You never know what someone has been through unless you have walked in their shoes…. Today is PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) Awareness Day. Although PTSD is commonly diagnosed in veterans, first-responders, and members of law enforcement – any traumatic experience either directly or indirectly can lead to PTSD. If you or someone you know is suffering from PTSD, help is available. To learn more about PTSD, visit the National Center for PTSD website.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
JAMESBURG: WOMAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HER NEWBORN

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Jamesburg Police Chief James Craparotta announced today that a 19-year-old Jamesburg woman has been charged with killing her newborn. On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 10:15 PM Jamesburg Police Department was called out on a welfare check for 19-year-old Jamesburg resident, Jessica Farag....
JAMESBURG, NJ
HOLMDEL: OFFICERS SAVED VICTIM ON GSP

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 2145hrs, Holmdel Police located a vehicle that had left the northbound travel lanes of the Garden State Parkway and struck an embankment between the local and express lanes overpasses on South Holland Rd. Holmdel Officers found the operator to be unresponsive with shallow breathing...
HOLMDEL, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: GOV MURPHY’S STATEMENT ON FOREST FIRE

Relieved to hear that the wildfire at Wharton State Forest that began on Sunday is now 95% contained. Incredibly grateful to our New Jersey Forest Fire Service members who have worked tirelessly over the past few days. Please continue to exercise caution if you are in the area. photo courtesy...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
FREEHOLD BORO: MAN CHARGED WITH RECKLESS MANSLAUGHTER

FREEHOLD – A Freehold Borough man has been charged with Reckless Manslaughter as a result of a shooting that took place Sunday night in the same town, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. Efrain Cruz Jr., 45, was charged with second-degree Manslaughter after recklessly handling a firearm,...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
STAFFORD: POLICE ARREST THREE FOR STEROIDS

STAFFORD: In the month of June 2022, the Stafford Township Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit {DEU} was contacted by the United States Postal Service Inspectors about three packages that were seized by the U.S. Customs Border Patrol and Protection Division. The packages were determined to contain a quantity of...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
LAKEWOOD: MAN ENTERS HOME WITH A GUN

Friday, June 17th, 2022 at approximately 4am, Patrolman Jacobs responded to the area of Sampson Ave for an incident involving a firearm. Upon arrival, Sergeant Lorenc, Patrolman Debartolomeis, Patrolman McMillan were at scene collecting information. The victim was able to identify the alleged suspect who made entry into the home while brandishing a firearm. Osvaldo Emiliano Arenas, 51 years old of Lakewood, was arrested and charged with the following:
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
BERKELEY: LAKEWOOD POLICE OFFICER CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

A Lakewood police officer has been charged with aggravated assault after punching another player in the face during a fight at a men’s softball game earlier this month, a charging document states. Patrick Carney, 50, is charged with aggravated assault/attempt to cause significant bodily injury, a criminal complaint from...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
LAKEWOOD: DRIVER CHARGED DWI, LEAVING SCENE

Monday, June 20, 2022 at 2am, Patrolman J. Macerino and Patrolman Jacob Mathews in the area of Ridge Avenue, vehicle was on the front lawn, the officers were assessing the scene, and it was determined that the driver of the vehicle struck two parked cars in the driveway and then ran into the woods. Officers apprehended the suspect fleeing in the woods, Hugo A. Anguiano, 22 years old of Howell, arrested and charged with the following:
HOWELL, NJ
LAKEWOOD: INTOXICATED MAN ARRESTED

Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 7pm, Ptl. Kyle Seehausen was dispatched to the area of Manor Drive, for a report of an alleged intoxicated male with a weapon causing a disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene the alleged male suspect was not home. During the investigation, the suspect drove in the driveway and and appeared to be under the influence. Gonsalo Sanchez-Pastor, 22 years old of Lakewood, was arrested and charged with the following:
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
BERKELEY: JUVENILE STRUCK BY CAR

A juvenile was injured while riding a motor bike or quad when he allegedly rode in front of a vehicle and was struck. This occurred in Pelican Island on Sunset Drive South. The juvenile was taken to Community Medical Center for treatment. No other details are available at this time. Should we get further information we will update our page.
BERKELEY, CA
LAKEWOOD: MALE VICTIM ATTACKED BY ANOTHER WITH KNIFE

Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 0039 hours , Officer Michelle Banuelos was dispatched to the area of 4th Street for a report of a male allegedly being attacked by another with a knife. Officers arrived on scene and found victim with lacerations to his face. Emergency medical responders transported the victim to the Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus for treatment. Roneldo Perez-Mendez, 23 years old of Lakewood, was arrested and he was charged with:
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: AIR QUALITY ALERT

Manchester Police are warning the public that due to the compost fire on the east side of town and the forest fire in Burlington County this combination is creating smoke conditions across the township. Please use caution, especially those with respiratory issues.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
BAYVILLE: INJURED PARTY PLUS BRUSH FIRE

Bayville: Police, Fire and EMS responded earlier to the Wobm Pit for an injured party and a report of a brush fire. The fire was put out and the individual was taken to a landing zone near ShopRite in Bayville for a Medivac. Unknown on their condition.
BAYVILLE, NY

