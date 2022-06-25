LACEY: MEMBERS OF PROSECUTORS OFFICE SUPPORT GRADUATE WHOSE FATHER DIED

Manalapan Township dedicated Nottingham Way to local hero Kyle Mullen. Mayor Cohen, Deputy Mayor Musich, and Township Committee members Jack McNaboe, Barry Jacobson, and Eric Nelson, were proud to be present for the ceremony. We thank Kyle’s family for allowing us to honor him. We thank Kyle’s brother TJ for his thoughts about the two of them growing up together and Mom Regina’s heartfelt words about the changes she wants to see. Thank you to Deputy Chief Lenny Maltese, the Manalapan Police and Honor Guard, Chief Richard Hogan and Manalapan’s Fire Company, Department of Public Works Director Alan Spector and staff, Administrator Tara Lovrich, Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Commissioner Nick DiRocco for attending the dedication. It was a fitting way to start Memorial Day weekend by honoring a true hero.

MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO