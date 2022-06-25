Shawnee County limits firework use based on city

SHAWNEE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – With the Fourth of July approaching, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about the rules for fireworks.

The times and dates for when fireworks can be used ranges based on where you live in Shawnee County:

Shawnee County: 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. from June 27 to July 4

Topeka city limits: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on July 4

Montara subdivision: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 1-3 and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on July 4

Auburn city limits: 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on June 27 to July 4

Rossville city limits: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from June 27 to July 2 and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on July 3-5

Silver Lake city limits: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. from June 27 to July 2, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. on July 3-4 and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 5.

