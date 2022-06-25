ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in Box Office Dead Heat With $30 Million Each

By Jeremy Fuster
 3 days ago
Warner Bros.’ “Elvis” is in a virtual tie for No. 1 at the box office with Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” earning $12.7 million on Friday from 3,906 theaters as industry estimates project a $30 million opening. Such a result for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic...

