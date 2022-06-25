ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Petra Kvitova crushes Jelena Ostapenko to take her Eastbourne crown

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bmlv_0gLz04e100
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic celebrates with the trophy at Eastbourne.

Petra Kvitova secured the Eastbourne singles title for the first time with a dominant straight-sets victory against the defending champion, Jelena Ostapenko, at the Rothesay International.

Kvitova, twice a Wimbledon winner but loser of the 2011 Eastbourne final against Marion Bartoli, controlled a one-sided encounter from the outset en route to a 6-3, 6-2 win in 67 minutes.

Ostapenko, the eighth seed, had not dropped a set all week at Devonshire Park but struggled to deal with the Czech’s booming serve and blistering forehand during an error-strewn display. “I had already experienced losing in a final [in 2011], so I guess I am lucky,” Kvitova said.

“It was a tough match. Playing on the grass is very special for me, especially when you step on to a beautiful court such as here. It’s really nice to play in front of the people again; in Corona [Covid] it was a really tough time, it’s such a better feeling.”

Victory for the 14th seed brought a 29th career singles title and a big confidence boost before a first-round Wimbledon meeting with the Italian Jasmine Paolini. The last player to win at Eastbourne and go on to triumph at the All England Club in the same year was the late Jana Novotna in 1998.

Asked about her compatriot, who died at the age of 49 in 2017, Kvitova said: “It’s always nice to think about Jana. She had so many great matches, not only here but in Wimbledon as well. I’m glad that we are able to play such a great event as here. It’s the best preparation for Wimbledon.”

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

Kvitova, a former world No 2, swiftly bounced back from finishing runner-up here to Bartoli 11 years ago by claiming the first of her two Wimbledon titles. The powerful left-hander never looked in any danger of further disappointment in East Sussex as she raced out of the blocks to establish a 3-0 lead against the off-colour Ostapenko.

She secured break-point opportunities in each of the Latvian’s first-set service games and was not severely tested until the fourth game of the second when she resiliently saved five break points to maintain her stranglehold on the match.

Ostapenko later withdrew from the women’s doubles final due to a toe injury on her right foot, handing the title to the Serbian Aleksandra Krunic and Poland’s Magda Linette.

Despite that, and her singles final defeat, the 25-year-old – who had been partnering the Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok – was pleased with her performance on the south coast. “She played really well, so congrats,” the 2017 French Open champion, who has been drawn to play France’s Oceane Dodin at Wimbledon, said of Kvitova.

“It was not the result I wanted but I have to take the positives out of this week because I think I played some great tennis, even though today didn’t go my way.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Serena Williams’ comeback cut short by Ons Jabeur injury at Eastbourne

Serena Williams’s comeback tournament in Eastbourne came to an end on Thursday after her doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, withdrew from their doubles semi-final citing a knee injury. Jabeur slipped awkwardly in their first-round match, briefly touching her right knee, but she did not appear to be hampered by injury afterwards. It is hoped Jabeur’s retirement is merely precautionary with Wimbledon next week.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon: Most controversial outfits of all time, from Anne White to Venus Williams

Those who avidly follow the professional tennis circuit will be aware of the strict dress code imposed at the Wimbledon Championships, the biggest Grand Slam tournament of them all.The tournament – founded in 1877 – is steeped in tradition and requires participants to adhere to a number of guidelines in order to compete.However, that hasn’t stopped several players from breaking away from the dress code over the years, much to the conservative competition’s dismay.The guidelines, which were updated in 2014 with a 10-part “decree”, include ensuring that clothes are not off-white or cream, but strictly white.Furthermore, strips of colour that...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Czech#Italian#The All England Club
Daily Mail

A dazzling start! Emma Raducanu, 19, stuns in a £4,000 necklace, £19,000 bracelet and £7,500 earrings from Tiffany for her Wimbledon opening match

Emma Raducanu was kitted out in Tiffany jewellery worth an estimated £30,000 today as she stepped out on court for her opening Wimbledon match. Appearing on Centre Court to successfully take on Belgian player Alison Van Uytvanck, the 19-year-old star represented the jewellery brand she has been an ambassador for since last September.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Marble head of Hercules pulled up from Roman shipwreck site in Greece

For archaeologists, it’s the underwater find that keeps on giving. A Roman-era cargo ship, discovered by chance off the Greek island of Antikythera more than 120 years ago and regarded as the world’s richest ancient shipwreck, has yielded yet more treasures in the most recent explorations of it, including the missing head of a statue of the demigod Hercules.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Wimbledon: Why tennis players have to wear white at the tournament

The Wimbledon Championships, the biggest fixture on the professional tennis calendar, is a tournament that is heavily embedded in tradition. Dating all the way back to 1877, one of the most distinctive features of the esteemed sporting competition is the very strict dress code imposed on the players who take part.It is a well-known fact that participants must wear all-white outfits when they walk onto the court. However, there’s more to the guidelines than simply wearing an ensemble that’s devoid of all colour.Players must be careful about the specific shade of white that they wear, as clothes that are...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Escape from Auschwitz: the most extraordinary Holocaust story you’ve never heard

A pair of Jewish prisoners plotted to break out of the death camp and tell the world the true horror of what they’d seen. How did they do it?. Escape was lunacy, escape was death. To attempt it was suicide. That much had been taught to Walter Rosenberg early, within a week of his arrival in Auschwitz, aged just 17, at the start of July 1942. One afternoon, he and thousands of others had been forced to stand in silence and watch a public hanging, performed with full ceremony. The SS men had lined up with guns over their shoulders and marching drums strapped around their necks, while out in front stood two mobile gallows, wheeled into position, one for each condemned man.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

335K+
Followers
80K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy