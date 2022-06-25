ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

‘When does life begin?’: Abilenians divided on SCOTUS overturn of Roe v. Wade

By Noah McKinney
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bb1oq_0gLyxguV00

ABILENE Texas ( KTAB/KRBC )- Across the country, Americans awoke Friday morning to news that the landmark case Roe V. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, leaving decisions on the legality of abortion up to states to choose for themselves.

Proponents and detractors of the decision are making their voices heard both nationally and here in the Big Country.

“I really consider it (the decision) to be an abomination of human rights,” says Abilene resident and Entrepreneur Sean David Carasso.

“Very thankful that something we’ve been praying for finally happened,” Abilene resident Bethany Gilliam says.

What does the end of Roe v. Wade mean for Texas?

“This is a dark devastating moment for our country,” says Taylor County Democratic Chair Elizabeth Smyser.

“It’s a great day in America and a great day for the courts and the constitution,” Texas Representative Jodey Arrington says.

Some like Arrington are praising the court’s decision as an unbiased interpretation of the constitution.

“Policies that are not articulated in the constitution were always meant to be diffused by being delegated to the 50 states,” says Arrington.

Still – others like Smyser question what is being done to ready the state’s system for those that will inevitably be affected by their representatives’ decisions.

What triggers ‘trigger laws’ that ban abortions?

“The state has not prepared for the increase of needy families that are going to be needing support. Our social safety net is non-existent,” Smyser says.

Each side agrees that the core of each state’s choice seems to hinge on the question, “When does life begin?”

“I would prefer quite frankly that all 50 states ban abortion and define life at conception, but there’s not that definition in the law,” Arrington says.

Some are hailing each state’s right to choose as a moral victory for the country.

“God decided when it begins but yeah the states get to make that choice,” says Gilliam.

Others aasserting that this choice should not be the government’s to make at any level.

FAQ: What does Supreme Court’s abortion ruling mean?

“Everyone is allowed to have their spiritual beliefs, but when they take those theologies and those beliefs and they build laws around them to oppress other humans – to strip other humans of what they consider their foundational rights. That is not democracy and it’s certainly not freedom of religious expression. It’s theocracy,” Carasso says.

But with the Supreme Court’s decision as it stands now, states will determine what the law means to them and American citizens will be faced with their own decisions.

“The majority of people that out of necessity need to have an abortion are poor women they’re women of color they’re going to be devastated. Rich women will always be able to get an abortion,” says Smyser.

“If somebody is just beside themselves and just uncomfortable with maybe the law in Texas for example that bans abortion, they can always vote with their feet and move to Massachusetts or California. I’m certain that they will have some of the most liberal abortion policies,” Arrington stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 3

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Texas coach dies following allegations made on social media

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas coach who was placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate allegations of wrongdoing made on social media this weekend has died. KFDX has confirmed through law enforcement authorities that Bobby Morris, Head Boys Basketball Coach at City View Junior/Senior High School took his own life Monday evening, June 27, 2022, […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: 13-year-old driver of stolen vehicle charged with murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) issued an update Wednesday night to a fatal crash involving four teenagers and a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning. The driver of the vehicle, a 13-year-old boy is facing murder charges among others. Police say a 13-year-old passenger was killed when the other teen boy crashed […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
Abilene, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Society
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodey Arrington
Elite Daily

Celebs Are Furious About SCOTUS’Roe v. Wade Abortion Ruling

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. On June 24, Justice Samuel Alito issued a majority opinion on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that did away with a constitutional right to an abortion. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization centered around a controversial 2018 Mississippi...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics#Abilenians#Scotus#Ktab#Americans#The Supreme Court#Democratic
Vox

The end of Roe v. Wade, explained

Roe v. Wade is overruled. The Republican Party, which achieved a generational victory when it captured a supermajority of the Supreme Court’s seats under former President Donald Trump, has now capitalized on that victory to achieve one of its longtime political goals. The half-century when American constitutional law protected a right to an abortion is now over.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BigCountryHomepage

‘It hurts so bad that he isn’t coming back’: Friends of teens involved in fatal crash speak out

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early Wednesday morning, a series of events led to four teenagers in a fatal car wreck near the intersection of Ambler Avenue and Treadway Boulevard. With feelings of disbelief, friends of the deceased 13-year-old spoke out. “It hurts so bad that he isn’t coming back,” said 15-year-old Jacob Golden. Hearing the […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy