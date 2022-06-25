ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, TX

BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO POTENTIALLY NAME NEW HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new principal at Burton High School will be discussed by the Burton School Board on Monday. Trustees will consider the employment of a new principal at the high school after Matthew...

kwhi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES ARCHITECTURE FIRM / ASST. PRINCIPAL

The Brenham School Board approved three architectural firms as a pool for all future projects undertaken by BISD at this mornings (Monday) meeting. Additionally, they approved PBK Architecture to provide pre-bond services to the district. Last week, the board heard presentations from PBK, Plan North, and Huckabee Architecture. The district will select one of the three firms who’s skill set best qualifies them for the project that needs an architect. Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin emphasized that the naming of all three firms does not cost the district any money, that money only comes into play when they enter into a contract for services.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN CELEBRATES 38 VOCATIONAL NURSING GRADUATES WITH PINNING CEREMONY

The Blinn College District’s newest Vocational Nursing Program graduates were praised for their perseverance during a recent pinning ceremony held at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Brenham Campus. The 38 graduates were Kerrigan Adamoh (Missouri City), Quatavia Allen (Houston), Latricia Bazy-Wenzel (College Station), Jacquline...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY SENDING TWO TEAMS TO THE SECTIONAL TOURNAMENTS

Washington County Little League will be sending two teams to the Section 1 Tournaments, which start up this Saturday. The Washington County Minor (9-10 yr. olds) Boys won the District 13 Tournament this past Friday with an 11-1 victory over Bellville at Linda Anderson Park in Brenham. Team members are...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edna, TX
City
Burton, TX
Local
Texas Education
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. TO SEEK BIDS FOR JAIL GENERATOR

Washington County will go out for bids to obtain a permanent generator for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioners at their meeting this (Tuesday) morning agreed to issue requests for proposals for a 750 kilowatt generator through the American Rescue Plan Act. County Judge John Durrenberger said the county...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Voluntary Water Restrictions Issued By Two Brazos County Utility Districts

Two Brazos County special utility districts (SUD), whose customers include College Station and Bryan residents, have issued voluntary water consumption restrictions. Notices were issued last Friday by Wickson Creek and last Tuesday by the Wellborn SUD. The conservation request includes limiting and rescheduling lawn irrigation to off-peak hours.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

GOODWILL MBC PRESENTS MEN’S MINISTRY SCHOLARSHIPS

Five students have been awarded scholarships by Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church of Brenham. Robert Briggs, Eric Hemphill, Devin Murithi, Tre’Vieon Phillips and Kaden Watts were each presented $1,000 scholarships from the church’s Men’s Ministry Scholarship Fund Program. This is the first year the scholarship is being awarded....
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE OIL AND GAS RESOLUTION

Washington County Commissioners approved an oil and gas development resolution in response to increasing oil and gas activity in the area at their meeting today (Tuesday). County Engineer Wesley Stolz said the resolution acts as a review process for permitting new oil and gas work, looking at where developers set up and what routes they will take. It also ensures roads will be maintained via a $500,000 corporate surety bond posted by the company.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Highschool#Burton School Board#Burton High School#The Burton School Board#Taylor High School
kwhi.com

NO BURN BAN RECOMMENDED YET IN WASHINGTON CO.

Firefighters in Washington County are not recommending a burn ban at this time. Washington County Firefighters Association Vice President Ronnie Perry spoke this (Tuesday) morning on the KWHI Community Corner to discuss the criteria for instituting a burn ban, why the county has not enacted one, and best practices for outdoor burning.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

RT-C’s TANYA NYGRIN TO BE INDUCTED INTO TGCA HALL OF FAME

A legendary local coach is two weeks away from taking her rightful place in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Long time Round Top-Carmine Cubette Head Coach Tanya Nygrin is being inducted into the TGCA Hall of Fame on July 11 in Arlington. Nygrin, who is a native...
ARLINGTON, TX
kwhi.com

BANK OF BRENHAM INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION THURSDAY

Bank of Brenham will hold its annual Independence Day Celebration this Thursday. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the bank’s location in Brenham at 501 South Austin Street will serve hot dogs, chips, Blue Bell Ice Cream and other treats. There will also be a dessert auction for goods...
BRENHAM, TX
katymagazineonline.com

12 Must-Knows for Every Katy Newcomer

You recently moved here, so let me be the first to say, "Welcome to Katy!" There are so many exciting things to learn about our fine community. To help ease your transition, read these essential "must knows" about Katy, Texas!. Photo of the Katy Cowgirls, Katy Magazine. 1. Katy is...
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Navasota Examiner

Firefighters working active fire in Plantersville

PLANTERSVILLE – Several local agencies are responding to a fire near 10126 County Road 203 in Plantersville. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the details are still coming in, but Texas A&M Forrest Service has been notified and additional fire response teams have been dispatched. He said the fire is spreading through trees. Sowell stated residents near the area are being notified as a precaution.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

HAY BALER FIRE BURNS 27 ACRES IN CHAPPELL HILL

Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
kwhi.com

ROUND TOP GETTING READY FOR ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Residents of Round Top are planning on a big crowd as they get ready for their 172nd Annual Fourth of July Parade and Celebration. The Round Top Fourth of July Parade and Celebration is known as the longest running 4th of July Celebration West of the Mississippi. The activities get...
ROUND TOP, TX
KHOU

Teen accused of raping therapist at Katy juvenile detention center could be tried as adult

KATY, Texas — A teen who is accused of sexually and physically assaulting a therapist was in court on Monday. The point of the hearing was to determine if the 16-year-old will stand trial as an adult or juvenile. The Harris County District Attorney's Office said it's looking to try him as an adult because they think he could commit more serious crimes if he's tried as a juvenile.
KATY, TX
kwhi.com

MONDAY STORMS KNOCK OUT POWER TO THOUSANDS OF RESIDENTS

While Monday’s rain proved a welcome sight for many residents, the storms that came along with it did cause some problems. Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative reported 154 outages affecting 5,500 members as of 9 p.m. Monday. Around 3,000 members on the east side of Brenham stretching to Chappell Hill were without power until around 10:30 p.m., due to what the cooperative said was three weather-related pole fires.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

ELIZABETH LUTHERAN CHURCH TO HOST 3RD OF JULY FESTIVITIES

Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Caldwell is all set to host its 3rd of July Celebration. Sunday’s activities will take place at the church, located at 165 County Road 307, from 6 to 11 p.m. Guests can look forward to live music from the Jamie Jennings Band, a silent auction,...
CALDWELL, TX
kwhi.com

SIX PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Six people pled guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Sperry Demack Nichols Laster, 40 of Washington, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Injury to a Child. Alineicia Nichole Charna Ewing, 25 of Brenham, had her probation adjudicated and was sentenced to...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 22 INDICTMENTS

22 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Landon Davis, 25 of Houston, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Luis Alberto Hernandez, 36 of Chappell Hill, was indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. Teresa Makae Kmiec, 46 of Chappell Hill,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy