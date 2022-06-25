BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO POTENTIALLY NAME NEW HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL

The Brenham School Board approved three architectural firms as a pool for all future projects undertaken by BISD at this mornings (Monday) meeting. Additionally, they approved PBK Architecture to provide pre-bond services to the district. Last week, the board heard presentations from PBK, Plan North, and Huckabee Architecture. The district will select one of the three firms who’s skill set best qualifies them for the project that needs an architect. Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin emphasized that the naming of all three firms does not cost the district any money, that money only comes into play when they enter into a contract for services.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO