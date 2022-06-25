Kyle Higashioka sitting for New York on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Knizner is out of the lineup for a second straight game while Ivan Herrera makes another start. Knizner went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over his last three games while Herrera went 2-for-3 with a walk on Sunday. He is catching for Adam Wainwright and hitting ninth.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Moore will move to the bench on Tuesday with Carlos Santana starting at first base. Santana will bat fifth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and the Orioles. numberFire's models project Santana for 8.3...
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Mike Ford is replacing Contreras at designated hitter and batting sixth. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher again. numberFire’s models project Ford for 5.4 FanDuel points on...
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Gorman made his first start against a southpaw the last time the Cardinals faced a lefty, but he's taking a seat Tuesday. Tommy Edman is covering second base while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop and hits eighth.
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Pavin Smith is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Smith is being replaced in right field by Daulton Varsho versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 240 plate appearances this season, Smith has a .207 batting average with a .649 OPS, 9 home...
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Belt is being replaced at first base by Darin Ruf versus Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. In 153 plate appearances this season, Belt has a .220 batting average with a .724...
San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mercedes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Our models project Mercedes for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.6...
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Springer is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Brewers starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. Our models project Springer for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.4 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will move to the bench on Tuesday with Isiah Kiner-Falefa entering the lineup at shortstop. Kiner-Falefa will bat seventh versus right-hander Frankie Montas and Oakland. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Justin Upton is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Upton will move to the bench on Tuesday with Abraham Toro starting at designated hitter. Toro will bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Toro for 7.6 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Barnes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Our models project Barnes for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Fortes will catch for left-hander Braxton Garrett on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Jacob Stallings moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 8.8 FanDuel...
Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Chisholm will start at second base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Brian Anderson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chisholm for 10.8 FanDuel...
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Barnhart for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. De La Cruz will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jesus Aguilar starting at first base. Aguilar will bat fifth versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. numberFire's...
Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Garcia is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Chase Silseth. Our models project Garcia for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Dean Kremer on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 8.2 FanDuel points...
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Suzuki is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Suzuki for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Kelly will catch for left-hander Dallas Keuchel on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Beau Brieske and Detroit. Jose Herrera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kelly for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
