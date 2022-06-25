ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Professors express concern for marginalized communities, protected rights in wake of Roe reversal

By Emma Folts
PublicSource
PublicSource
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkPlV_0gLyxBk600

On the Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Jennie Sweet-Cushman was trying to work. But she couldn’t think.

“I can’t work because I feel so threatened by this government,” said Sweet-Cushman, an associate professor of political science at Chatham University. The court’s reversal of the landmark ruling was expected, she said, but difficult to prepare for.

Four Pittsburgh academics told PublicSource that they felt “unsettled,” “devastated” and “scattered” in the wake of Roe’s overturning. They said the reversal, coming in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, may disparately limit access based on race and class and will likely make abortion a key issue in upcoming elections. They expressed concern that the decision could endanger other currently protected rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APdLR_0gLyxBk600
Several hundred people gather in Downtown Pittsburgh on June 24, 2022, in response to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, overturning Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Quinn Glabicki/PublicSource)

The reversal of Roe sends a message to people with uteruses that they’re not entitled to the same rights and privileges as those without, Sweet-Cushman said.

“We have a history of oppressing people and then expanding civil rights and liberties to have a broader base of people who share in the American ideal of equality,” she said. “This is a major retraction of that. Major.”

Laura Lovett, an associate professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh, sees the court’s reversal of Roe creating circumstances – and disparities – for pregnant people that mirror those seen 50 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4MhE_0gLyxBk600
Ashley Allison protests outside of the City-County Building to oppose the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, overturning Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Clare Sheedy/PublicSource)

Before the Supreme Court passed Roe in 1973, some states allowed abortion under certain circumstances. Many pregnant people traveled particularly to New York , which had a more liberal law permitting abortions, to receive the procedure.

Today, more than a dozen states have “trigger bans” on the books that would ban or severely restrict abortion within a month, and at least eight did so on Friday. Similar to the pre- Roe U.S., pregnant people who lack resources and supports – due to childcare responsibilities, work obligations or abusive situations – will likely face greater challenges in seeking abortions, Lovett said.

“I worry about the continued impact, especially on women who cannot afford to go to places where it’s still safe and still legal, and the impact that the decision to have children without choice will make on their lives and on the lives of their families, their communities,” she said.

Abortion providers in Pennsylvania are now anticipating an influx of patients from other states, which advocates say could make access harder for residents.

The court’s decision will exacerbate the challenges marginalized people already face in accessing abortions, said Robin Brooks, an associate professor of Africana studies at Pitt. She also noted the risks that carrying a pregnancy to term may present for Black women, who die during childbirth at significantly higher rates than white women.

Along with the reversal’s larger, systemic impacts, Allie Reznik, an assistant professor of humanities at Chatham University, questioned what the decision could mean personally as not only a person with a uterus but also a person in a same-sex marriage.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas called for the court to revisit other rulings , including those prohibiting state restrictions on same-sex marriage and contraception, in a separate opinion released Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BM3QL_0gLyxBk600
Members of Pittsburgh Socialist Alternative protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on the steps of the City Council Building. (Photo by Clare Sheedy/PublicSource)

That was concerning for Lovett, too, given that younger people have known nothing but Roe and steadily expanding reproductive and civil rights.

“I think the whole generation, the way in which they’ve grown up imagining themselves is imperiled by this decision,” Lovett said.

The reversal of Roe will not impact abortion access immediately in Pennsylvania. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s term ends in 2023, however, and the governor’s race will likely play a pivotal role in shaping abortion rights in the state.

Pennsylvania could also be influential in determining whether a national ban on abortion comes to the president’s desk after 2024, Sweet-Cushman said, citing the Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz as particularly critical. Former Vice President Mike Pence has called for such a ban.

Helping others register to vote and participate in elections is likely the most important way people can respond to Friday’s decision, Sweet-Cushman said. Lovett said she’d like to see “mass mobilization” at the local, state and national level.

Hundreds attended a protest in downtown Pittsburgh on Friday evening, hours after the court’s ruling spurred local and statewide political reaction .

“Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has handed us the tool for helping my students to understand how absolutely important it is to pay attention at every point to how we can protect what rights we have,” Lovett said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NISX_0gLyxBk600
Four of the younger protestors gather outside of the City-County Building as a nation weighs the possibility of a generation coming of age without Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Clare Sheedy/PublicSource)

Reznik was also thinking about their students on Friday. How could the decision impact them? How could they provide support?

On Reznik’s mind, too, was what taking action now looks like.

“There’s so much that needs to be done on a micro-level for me personally, and to contribute to that systemic change,” they said. “I’ve only lived in a world where Roe v. Wade was law, and so, it’s scary to think about.”

Emma Folts covers higher education at PublicSource, in partnership with Open Campus. She can be reached at emma@publicsource.org .

Sign up for the Selves newsletter on gender and identity now.

The post Professors express concern for marginalized communities, protected rights in wake of Roe reversal appeared first on PublicSource . PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PublicSource

Supreme Court decision on Roe puts PA advocates on defense, brings protest, sharp responses from officials

The decision to allow states to regulate abortion access won’t immediately affect availability in Pennsylvania, but has already become a campaign issue. The post Supreme Court decision on Roe puts PA advocates on defense, brings protest, sharp responses from officials appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County approved a police review board 14 months ago. It still has no members and little jurisdiction.

Council will soon take a step toward appointing members to the Independent Police Review Board, but even then the process of launching the new body won’t be half done. The post Allegheny County approved a police review board 14 months ago. It still has no members and little jurisdiction. appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

Emerging talents: Meet four journalists covering Pittsburgh this summer

PublicSource inspires critical thinking and bold ideas through journalism rooted in facts, diverse voices and pursuit of transparency. The post Emerging talents: Meet four journalists covering Pittsburgh this summer appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
PublicSource

Pittsburgh’s ‘bridge guy’ tells residents not to panic following Fern Hollow

The Fern Hollow bridge was rated ‘poor’ when it collapsed in January. Dozens of other bridges across Allegheny County share the same or worse rating. Still, don’t panic, says longtime structural engineer Kent Harries to Pittsburgh travelers. With more news about increasing dangers for pedestrians, Harries suggested collapsing bridges aren’t our biggest threat. We spoke […] The post Pittsburgh’s ‘bridge guy’ tells residents not to panic following Fern Hollow appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

This Pittsburgh psychiatrist risked his reputation to help hundreds receive safe abortions in the ’60s. Now, he doesn’t feel safe talking about it.

“I feel proud of what I did. And I certainly would do it again. But I'm afraid right now — that's why I want my name not mentioned — because of what's happening politically.” The post This Pittsburgh psychiatrist risked his reputation to help hundreds receive safe abortions in the ’60s. Now, he doesn’t feel safe talking about it. appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Mike Pence
PublicSource

Pittsburgh police and school district lack a cooperative agreement, defying state law

Pittsburgh's police and school district lack a cooperative agreement required by state law to establish communication and response protocols. The post Pittsburgh police and school district lack a cooperative agreement, defying state law appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states

When state Sen. Wayne Fontana suggests mandatory reassessment to his colleagues in Harrisburg, “Everybody looks at me like I’m nuts. … Anybody that’s elected, they’re afraid they’re going to get tagged with [ads that say] you want to raise property taxes.” The post ‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

Gainey wants Pittsburgh healthcare giants to pitch into the city budget. In Erie, they already do.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is in the process of conducting private talks with UPMC and Allegheny Health Network leaders in an effort to get the hospital giants to “pay their fair share” to the city. While Pittsburgh officials have wrestled with the issue for decades, they need only look about 100 miles north for an example of what a solution can look like.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

10 years of PublicSource’s impactful journalism

Thank you for your trust, your constructive feedback and for caring deeply, right along with us. The post 10 years of PublicSource’s impactful journalism appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Civil Rights#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Chatham University#The Supreme Court#American
PublicSource

Shelter providers strain to meet demand in Allegheny County. Will a new facility address the homelessness crisis soon enough?

Continued effects of the pandemic, including heightened mental health needs, may mean a shelter shortage in Allegheny County. The post Shelter providers strain to meet demand in Allegheny County. Will a new facility address the homelessness crisis soon enough? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

Should Pittsburgh’s tax-exempt universities make payments to the city? Here’s what others do.

Other colleges directly contribute thousands – even millions – to their cities each year. But Pittsburgh's major universities don’t have similar agreements. The post Should Pittsburgh’s tax-exempt universities make payments to the city? Here’s what others do. appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Pennsylvania’s highest court could give cities the go-ahead to craft their own gun laws

The Republican-led General Assembly is unlikely to consider restricting gun access despite the recent massacre of nearly 20 children in Texas. The post Pennsylvania’s highest court could give cities the go-ahead to craft their own gun laws appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
PublicSource

Whispers in the stacks: Libraries in distressed areas to get new funds for ‘transformative’ changes

“It’s something that’s really, really important to us to bring our libraries in distressed communities to a higher level of service to their communities,” said Dusty Elias Kirk, the RAD board chair, at the board meeting. The post Whispers in the stacks: Libraries in distressed areas to get new funds for ‘transformative’ changes appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

After realizing they were the only ones being asked, four Pittsburgh women published a book about how to say no.

This club isn’t accepting new members. But you should definitely start your own. The post After realizing they were the only ones being asked, four Pittsburgh women published a book about how to say no. appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

PublicSource

Pittsburgh, PA
857
Followers
821
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

PublicSource is the only nonprofit digital-first news organization that lives up to its mission of delivering public-service reporting and analysis in the Pittsburgh region. We are local. We believe in journalism as a public service. We tell stories for a better Pittsburgh.

 https://www.publicsource.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy