SAGINAW, MI — Attendees will have a new reason to lift their gaze to the skies at this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show here. Four World War II-era fighter planes will provide four flyovers at the Ojibway Island-centered event at about 8 p.m., said Thomas Roy, president of the Saginaw Area Fireworks nonprofit that organizes the annual show.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO