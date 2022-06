Anthony Azar is bidding a fond farewell to the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District on Thursday after an eight year stint as Superintendent. Azar said some of the biggest challenges during his tenure were “building a budget that created opportunities for our students while balancing the financial stability in both of our district municipalities, and having people that may not understand the inner workings of public schools not recognize the work our students and administration have accomplished.”

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO