3 shot, 1 fatally, at WeatherTech warehouse shooting
By SAMARA LYNN
ABC7 Chicago
3 days ago
One person is dead and two were injured after a shooting at a WeatherTech warehouse in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook early Saturday morning, ABC Chicago station, WLS reported. Officers were dispatched to 1 Weathertech Way...
CHICAGO - Videos were released Tuesday showing a shootout between Chicago police and a gunman earlier this month in the West Englewood neighborhood. The shooting took place about 2 p.m. on June 5 in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue as three uniformed police officers were riding in an unmarked vehicle when they attempted a traffic stop, police said.
Newly released police video shows an armed driver opening his door and firing point-blank at a Chicago police officer after being pulled over in an Englewood alley earlier in June. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released the footage.
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded during a fight with a female Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was fighting with a female around 4 a.m. in the 11100 block of South Parnell Avenue when she pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while waiting at a bus stop Monday night on the Near South Side. The 24-year-old was standing at a bus stop around 9:35 p.m. when someone got out of a black sedan and started shooting at him in the 2600 block of South State Street, police said.
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A temporary worker has been charged in a shooting that killed a co-worker and wounded two others at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago, authorities said. Charles McKnight Jr., 27, was arraigned Sunday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond. […]
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand. Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
CHICAGO - Nobody was injured Tuesday afternoon when a gunman fired shots at Chicago police officers on the South Side. Around 3 p.m., police say the officers were on bicycle patrol in a South Deering park in the 10500 block of South Oglesby when an unknown offender began shooting towards them.
CHICAGO - A teenager was charged with murder in the fatal drive-by shooting of a man last May in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Michael Conrad who was sitting in a car around 7:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO - A man was shot several times during a drive-by early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the buttocks by someone in a gray Cadillac sedan around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side about a string of recent robberies this June. Four robberies were reported in a span of eight days in the Marquette Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods, according to CPD community alerts. In each incident, a suspect, sometimes armed with...
CHICAGO - A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a person to death Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 22-year-old got into a fight with a female and began stabbing her around 10:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Carpenter Avenue, police said. The victim...
GARY, Ind. - A Gary police officer shot a gunman in a home Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana. Police responded to a report of a male acting dangerously with a gun around 4:42 p.m. at a residence in the 2300 block of Johnson Street. While trying to make contact with...
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two Chicago men are accused of robbing the Orland Park Ulta Beauty store twice this month. Quashawn Scott, 21, and Raphyll Jordan, 21, were taken into custody for retail theft. Scott and Jordan allegedly frequented multiple Ulta Beauty locations, and are responsible for the theft of...
Another large group of young people descended on Lakeview last night, dancing on squad cars, jumping on top of a CTA bus, and blocking the street as Chicago police once again summoned backup units from other districts to help contain it all. “What’s going on,” a man asked an officer...
CHICAGO - Three young brothers who died in a West Side fire were trapped in an illegal basement apartment with only one exit that was blocked by flames, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A fourth boy remains in extremely critical condition from the fire, which broke out early Sunday...
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of a string of recent carjackings in across the city. In each attack, the robbers pointed guns in their victims' face and demanded their vehicle and personal property, including wallets, money and cellphones, police said in a community alert. In several of the...
