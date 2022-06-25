ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

CALE MAKAR REAMED OUT OFFICIALS FOR NON-CALL IN GAME 5 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

markerzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe officials are turning out the be a major part of the story of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning. Even before Nazem Kadri's massive overtime goal in game four in which Colorado appeared to have too many men on...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 14

Lou 9
3d ago

They also missed calling a delay of game penalty on the lightning goalie for removing his own facemask causing a stoppage of play.

Reply(5)
5
Mark
3d ago

They should be mad they paid a lot of cash for the seventh man , the referees ,the series should have been over by now for the amount of cash Kronke shelled out for victory !

Reply
2
ClutchPoints

Bobby Orr shares heartwarming message to Cale Makar after Avalanche’s Stanley Cup win

Cale Makar is already a legend in the Colorado Avalanche history after winning both the Stanley Cup with the Avs and the Conn Smythe Award as the MVP of the playoffs all in one go in 2022. Speaking of legend, a real one just shared an appreciative message to Makar after his unforgettable campaign. We are talking about one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of skates in the form of former Boston Bruins defenseman and hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning extended the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night after taking down the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Back home in Tampa for Game 6, the Lightning will once again have their backs against the wall, hoping to avoid elimination. Jon Cooper’s latest update on star forward Brayden Point doesn’t bode well […] The post Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon is now a Stanley Cup champion for the first time in his career, and so as he and the Colorado Avalanche gear up for their celebrations, he wants his good friend Sidney Crosby to be ready. As MacKinnon shared to reporters after their incredible Game 6 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on […] The post Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Ex-Flyer accidentally damages Stanley Cup, goes viral

A member of the 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night!. Nicholas Aube-Kubel, the 2014 second-round pick who spent 102 games with the Flyers since 2018-19, hoisted Lord Stanley's trophy after the Avalanche beat the Lightning in six games to claim their first title in two decades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning were hoping to become the next dynasty in the NHL. They had won two straight championships and reached the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. They were the first team to accomplish that since Wayne Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. But this time, it ended in […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chicago Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews Related to Colorado Avalanche Star Devon Toews?

Two fan-favorite NHL pros share the same last name, and fans are searching for information on a possible connection between them. We are, of course, talking about Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews. Jonathan Toews is the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Devon Toews is a rising star of the Colorado Avalanche. Both have a Stanley Cup win in their careers, and they have even clashed on the ice! So, are the two hockey stars related? Fans assume that Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews are brothers. But that is far from the case.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Final#Stanley Cups#Cale Makar Reamed#The Colorado Avalanche#Bolts
ClutchPoints

Avalanche comeback win over Lightning earns place in Stanley Cup history

The Colorado Avalanche have slayed the beast. They have beaten the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Cup. The Avalanche defeated the Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, 2-1. They did so in very impressive fashion. After falling behind 1-0 early in the first period, the Avs […] The post Avalanche comeback win over Lightning earns place in Stanley Cup history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Cogliano wins Stanley Cup with Avs after trade from Sharks

And there is a new champion in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche buried the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 on Sunday to win the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final, ending Tampa Bay’s two-year run of lifting the league’s most-prized trophy. Former Sharks forward Andrew Cogliano, who...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL teams with most Stanley Cups after Avalanche beat Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions. The Avs took down the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 at Amalie Arena on Sunday night to close out the 2022 Cup Final and capture Lord Stanley. As the two-time defending champs, the Lightning were looking to become just the sixth...
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Stamkos defiant after three-peat falls short: 'Who says we're done?'

Steven Stamkos dismissed the notion that the Tampa Bay Lightning's era of excellence is over because they lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Colorado Avalanche. "Who says we're done?" the Lightning captain told reporters, including The Athletic's Joe Smith, after a 2-1 loss in Game 6 that ended the Bolts' season.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Top quotes from Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup celebration

The Colorado Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup on Sunday, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 2–1 score in Game 6 of the championship series to take it four games to two. As is typically the case when teams win the Cup, the Avalanche immediately kicked off their celebration...
DENVER, CO
NHL

NHL DRAFT ORDER SET

The Flames currently hold three selections in the upcoming draft. With the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 2022 NHL Draft order has been finalized:. 6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks) 7. Ottawa Senators. 8. Detroit Red Wings. 9. Buffalo Sabres. 10. Anaheim Ducks. 11. San Jose Sharks.
NHL
NBC Sports

Avalanche’s Cale Makar voted Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP

Cale Makar began the week by winning the 2021-22 Norris Trophy, given to the NHL’s best defenseman. Five days later, he not only helped the Colorado Avalanche win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, but he also claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding player in the playoffs following a vote by a panel of Professional Hockey Writers Association members.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

GOLDEN KNIGHTS DEFENCEMAN MAY BECOME CASUALTY OF CAP CRUNCH

The Vegas Golden Knights are in a bit of a cap crunch going into the 2022-23 season. On Thursday, it was reported that Vegas is set to re-sign forward Reilly Smith to a three-year contract in the $5 million AAV range. In order to alleviate that cap crunch, they will...
NHL
NBC Sports

UMass alum Cale Makar makes NHL history, earns praise from B's legend

The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions for the first time since 2001, led once again by a star defenseman with local ties. Former University of Massachusetts standout Cale Makar hoisted the Conn Smythe Trophy on Sunday night as the MVP of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs after his Avs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 to win the NHL championship.
NHL

