UK Athletics Championships: Laura Muir wins 1500m final - highlights

The cancer campaigner, blogger, broadcaster and former teacher, Dame Deborah James, has died aged 40. She had been receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer at home and had raised millions for cancer research. The host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast was given a damehood in...
Olympic diving champion Tom Daley says he is "furious" at his sport's world governing body for voting to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's elite events. Fina will not allow trans athletes to compete in women's competitions if they have gone through any part of the process of male puberty.
Shericka Jackson ran the third fastest women's 200m of all time at Jamaica's World Championship trials. The 27-year-old clocked 21.55 seconds to complete the sprint double in Kingston having won the 100m on Friday. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was second in 22.05, with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce third in 22.14. Jackson's time...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Britain's Jodie Burrage rushed to help a ball boy who was taken unwell during her first-round defeat at Wimbledon. Burrage raced over to the fridge for water and got...
The Queen has attended a parade of the armed forces in Edinburgh in her second public appearance in two days. The act of loyalty parade at the Palace of Holyroodhouse marked her Platinum Jubilee in Scotland. She was also presented with the key to Edinburgh Castle in the gardens of...
Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been handed an extra one-year ban for additional doping violations to add to her existing 10-year suspension. The Athletics Integrity Unit charged her with "evading sample collection, and tampering or attempted tampering with the doping control process". In February, the 33-year-old was handed her original...
Comments / 0