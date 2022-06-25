ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 officer-involved crashes in less than 6 hours in Johnson County resulted in 1 fatality

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
 3 days ago

JOHNSON COUNTY — Police are investigating two separate crashes involving police officers that occurred in Johnson County less than six hours apart.

The first incident happened at approximately 10 p.m. Friday, June 24. Greenwood Police were dispatched to a car crash at the intersection of Worthsville and Collins Road. The incident involved a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy that was en route to the Greenwood area to serve a civil order.

While he was driving, in his marked vehicle, an individual failed to yield the right-of-way to him, turning into his path and causing the collision. The deputy was taken to IU Methodist complaining of pain. The driver of the vehicle also complained of pain and it is unknown if they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment or not.

Driver killed in 2 car crash, second driver ran from scene

The second incident occurred at approximately 3:36 a.m. Saturday, Jun 25. A Trafalgar officer was sitting at the intersection of SR 135 and County Rd. 300S when he noticed a truck that failed to stop at the intersection for east and west-bound traffic. The officer followed the vehicle, activating his emergency lights to pull the driver over. Both drivers made it to County Rd. 300S and 600W and crashed into the embankment. Both of them had to be extricated from their vehicles.

The officer was transported to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital via helicopter and is said to be in serious but stable condition. He has reported back, hip, leg, and internal injuries from the crash.

The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS. On Monday, the coroner identified as the driver as 23-year-old Jacob Garrett Roberts, of Nineveh.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.

