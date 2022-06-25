ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Arrested for Accosting Girl in Gulfport Beach Ladies Room

By Mike Sunnucks
thegabber.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGulfport police arrested a man on June 13 on child abuse charges for allegedly accosting a teenage girl after following her into the women’s restroom on Gulfport beach. According to police, Antonio Gowins, 38, of St. Petersburg, “followed...

thegabber.com

Comments / 25

Scott Boram
2d ago

They don't mention he's a illegal. He came across the border three months ago. I guess they don't want you to know that...

Reply(6)
3
Sheep Dog
2d ago

Another savage predator. Concealed carry could have put a quick end to this

Reply(3)
5
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough Sheriff: Suspects stole mail for use in fraud scheme

TAMPA — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fraud scheme in which suspects used stolen mail from their victims. According to a press release, detectives with the department’s Economic Crimes Section conducted an extensive investigation into bank fraud and mail theft cases throughout Hillsborough County and were able to identify suspects. On June 23, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Tampa and found that the suspects had stolen numerous items that included sensitive personal information, including social security cards and credit cards. Reports state the search also resulted in the recovery of stolen firearms and ammunition, stolen laptops, stolen auto parts, stolen lawn equipment and other miscellaneous items.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

