ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

South Carolina receiving $20.5K in Carnival settlement

By Braley Dodson
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9w1f_0gLyrM5z00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will receive $20,500 as part of a $1.25 million settlement from Carnival Cruise Line following a 2019 data breach, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday afternoon.

Forty-six states have received part of a settlement from the Florida-based business. Information was stolen about 2,259 South Carolinians, who have been notified.

The company reported in March 2020 that an “unauthorized actor” had access to some Carnival employees’ email accounts. It waited 10 months after it found out about the breach to report it.

The breach included the names, addresses, passport numbers, driver’s license numbers, card information, health information and some Social Security numbers, according to Wilson. It impacted about 180,000 employees and customers.

“What happened in this case is a reminder that it could happen to any other business, so it’s important for businesses to take preventive measures to protect the private information of their customers,” Wilson said in the written announcement. “They also need to follow regulations about notifying consumers promptly when there is a breach of private information.”

Carnival is required to strengthen its email security and breach response protocols, according to the announcement. Other measures include creating a breach response and notification plan, requiring email security training for employees, using multi-factor authentication for remotely accessing emails and requiring strong passwords, among others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 3

Related
The Post and Courier

Local realtor recognized as number one agent in South Carolina

Realtor Robertson Allen was recognized as the number one agent in South Carolina by Real Trends as part of its 2022 list of top producers. Allen was named to its prestigious annual list of The Thousand, which ranks the top 1,000 agents in the nation. Allen ranked as one of the top 250 individual agents nationwide based on his 2021 sales volume.
CHARLESTON, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

SC Rep calls for ‘secret sleepers’ to infiltrate GOP

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Krystle Matthews is under fire for a call she allegedly made to a South Carolina correctional inmate. In the call, the Representative says democrats need to run for Republican seats in state elections to improve their chances. The call was placed back on February 15th to David Solomon […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WJBF

Four SC residents plead guilty to conspiracy after obtaining nearly $5 million in fraudulent PPP loans

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WJBF) – Four South Carolina residents are now behind bars after pleading guilty to obtaining nearly $5 million in fraudulent PPP loans. According to authorities, Lori Hammond, 53 of Summerville, Catherine Needham, 36, of Manning, Jontrell Wright, 35, of Holly Hill, and Christopher Conrad, 39, of Holly Hill, plead guilty to conspiracy to […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Poultry Site

New poultry processor to open in South Carolina

Carolina Precision Foods, a joint venture of Carolina Fresh Foods and owners of Lake Foods, announced recently its plans to establish operations in Florence County in the US state of South Carolina. The company’s $10 million investment will create 402 new jobs. Carolina Precision Foods is a poultry further...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Abortion rights protestors flood South Carolina’s Statehouse

COLUMBIA, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Protests continue to erupt nationwide in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s abortion rights ruling. On Tuesday afternoon abortion-rights protestors flooded into South Carolina’s Statehouse to make their voices heard. This comes after a judge ruled the State’s Fetal Heartbeat Law must go into effect. “I’m of an age […]
PROTESTS
WRDW-TV

South Carolina schedules tax-free sales weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A variety of back-to-school items can be purchased free of the sales tax in a little over a month. The annual 72-hour sales tax holiday will take place Aug. 5-7. Eligible items can be purchased online and in-store. Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Information Security#Email Accounts#Columbia#South Carolinians#Social Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
SCDNReports

Coroner IDs Alligator Attack Victim in South Carolina

Coroner IDs South Carolina Alligator Attack VictimSCDN Archives. The coroner has identified the South Carolina man who died after an alligator attack at a South Carolina golf and yacht community. Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden named the victim at MIchael Burstein, 75, a resident of the community. Mr. Burstein died of drowning during the attack.
The Post and Courier

General Notices - SAC-2017-00756 through SAC-2017-00770

SAC-2017-00756 through SAC-2017-00770 The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a State Certification, including a review for consistency with R.19-450, Permits for Construction in Navigable Waters, for a variety of work from boat docks and fishing piers to water control structure maintenance to fisheries habitat to manage the state's natural resources and provide public outdoor recreation opportunities statewide. Comments will be received by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2600 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Rusty Wenerick, Project Manager, Division of Water Quality until July 27, 2022. AD# 2009451.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Searches for South Carolina’s drinking age up by 1,350% in last year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What’s the legal drinking age in South Carolina? It’s a question that’s skyrocketed as the second-most rising question Googled about the state in the last year. The most-searched question about South Carolina was for death row inmate Richard Moore, increasing by 3,650%, according to Google Trends. He was scheduled to […]
POLITICS
WYFF4.com

South Carolina primary runoff election results

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina voters will be able to head back to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the June 28 primary runoff elections. (Video above: Coverage from primary election night) Below you will find results when polls close.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
macaronikid.com

Fish Free in SC on July 4th

July 4 is Free Fishing Day in South Carolina. A fishing license will not be required for anyone fishing on July 4, 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m., regardless of age. This applies to both residents and state visitors. Anglers must follow South Carolina fishing regulations, including length and daily possession limits and bait and tackle restrictions.
HOBBIES
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy