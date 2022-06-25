Congrats MM! Mebane pooch wins Terrier Group at Westminster Dog Show

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad pup nearly went all the way to the top at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show!

The dog show was held on Wednesday evening, and while Trumpet, a bloodhound from Ohio , made history by being the first of his breed to take the title of Best In Show, North Carolina still managed to snag a prize!

A Lakeland terrier from Mebane, North Carolina won the Terrier Group! The 6-year-old girl is “officially known as GCHG CH Hi-Kel Terrydale Nanhall Mizzconceived” but you can just call her MM.

Winning her overall group is a huge honor.

For full results and video of the event, you can check out the Westminster Kennel Club’s website .

Congratulations on your win, MM!

