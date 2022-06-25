ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NLV police investigating shooting that wounded two men

By Gary Dymski
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting early Saturday that wounded two men.

Two men, one in his late teens and another thought to be in his early 20s, were wounded by gunshots near the 1600 block of Stocker Street as officers responded to a call at 12:08 a.m., police said.

Both already had been “self transported” to hospitals and are in critical condition. One is at University Medical Center, another at Sunrise Hospital, police said.

Police said the shooting appears to be “targeted” and that no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with more information can call North Las Vegas police, 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555.

