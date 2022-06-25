Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Early; Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Clay, southwestern Randolph, western Calhoun and northeastern Early Counties in southwestern Georgia through 800 PM EDT At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Edison, or 13 miles west of Morgan, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Gaines, Morgan, Edison, Arlington, Bellville, Bluffton, Parksville, Carnegie, Pecan, Randolph Co A/p, Jones Crossing, Bethel, Suttons Corner, Cotton Hill, Fort Gaines-Clay Airport, Harrisons Mill, Zetto, Moye, Commissary Hill and Turman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CALHOUN COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO