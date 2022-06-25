ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump takes credit for Dobbs decision but worries it 'won't help him in the future'

By Grayson Quay
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump said Friday that the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was "the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation" and was "only made possible" by his three Supreme Court appointees.

During a 2016 presidential debate, Trump predicted that Roe v. Wade (1973) , which established abortion as a constitutional right, would be overturned "automatically" if he were elected and given the chance to "put another two or perhaps three" pro-life justices on the Supreme Court. Trump's words proved prophetic. All three of his appointees — Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — voted to overturn Roe .

Privately, however, Trump has expressed concerns about the political consequences of the Dobbs decision.

Two of Trump's advisors told The Washington Post that the former president favors limiting abortion rather than banning it and has complained that a too-zealous crackdown on abortion rights could hurt Republicans in the suburbs.

"He is convinced it won't help him in the future," one advisor said of Trump's response to the Dobbs decision. Trump has teased repeatedly that he plans to run for president in 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

I have very complicated feelings about Donald Trump right now

Former President Donald Trump has caused massive and lasting harm to the Republican Party and the conservative movement in ways not fully comprehended today. And he has also caused the overturn of Roe v. Wade, possibly the greatest accomplishment by any Republican since Abraham Lincoln. During the 2016 primaries, I...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump’s ‘Costanza problem’: Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

During its second public hearing, the Jan. 6 committee argued that Donald Trump acted with illicit intent when he spread election lies, undercutting his “Costanza defense” that he was not lying because he truly believed he won. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the extent of Trump’s election lies and what this evidence means for him going forward. June 13, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

Trump Gets the January 6 Trial He Long Dodged

Tonight Congress began its second prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his role in the events of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. The first occurred barely a month after the Capitol siege, when the Senate held an abbreviated impeachment trial that resulted in his acquittal. Last year, the Democrats leading the prosecution chose not to call witnesses. “People want to get home for Valentine’s Day,” Senator Chris Coons of Delaware reportedly told the impeachment managers, infuriating those who were hoping that the Senate would hold Trump accountable and bar him from ever running for public office again.
POTUS
CNN

Ex-prosecutor identifies a big problem for prosecutors if they charge Trump

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti tells CNN’ Michael Smerconish, “It’s very easy to tweet out or write an op-ed saying what people want to hear, it’s a very different thing to prove in a court of law.” concerning the prosecution on former President Donald Trump over his actions around January 6.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Republicans#The Supreme Court#The Washington Post
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Donald Trump Likely No Longer in Contempt, New York Attorney General Says

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump is likely no longer in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena in a New York civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday. In a letter filed with...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Week

Report: Trump could face a contested primary in 2024

At least 15 Republicans are laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential bid, and some of them might enter the race even if former President Trump runs, The Washington Post reports. Candidates involved in what the Post calls the "shadow campaign" for the 2024 nomination are meeting with donors, making...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy