Frightening news from the rock world. Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, arguably one of the most well-known and respected drummers in the world, was rushed to the hospital via ambulance this afternoon according to Page Six. It’s unknown what the cause is, but he tweeted “God save me” at some point while at, or in route to, the hospital. God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022 He was spotted being wheeled out of an ambulance with wife […] The post Blink 182 Drummer Travis Barker Taken To Hospital In Ambulance, Tweets “God Save Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO