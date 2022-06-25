ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bike thieves roam streets of lawless London: Video shows brazen thugs snatch watches and phones from unsuspecting victims in broad daylight in crime spree on streets of capital

By Gemma Parry For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Shocking footage of the moment thieves snatched watches and phones from victims in broad daylight in London has emerged online.

One video, which was shared on Instagram and Twitter, shows a man and woman ringing the buzzer and heading into a building in West London before being pursued by a thief who made off on the back of a moped.

They are immediately followed by a person wearing a black helmet while a second person in motorbike gear riding a red bike drives into the frame on the main road.

A commotion can be heard inside while a man shouts: 'Take off the watch'. The woman can be heard screaming as another man, wearing a high-vis jacket emerges from the building and glances at the driver on the bike before walking away.

The caption on the video reads: 'Don't think about it', suggesting that the bike driver said this to the passer-by.

The bike then mounts the curb as the other person runs from the building and jumps onto the back of the bike before speeding off.

The man and woman chase after him shouting for help.

They then stand in the road with their arms raised asking: 'Where is everybody?' and shouting for help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVAxp_0gLyoo9U00
The couple are seen walking up to the building and using the buzzer to get inside 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwXPd_0gLyoo9U00
The bike quickly pulls up next to the building as the robber enters the building after the couple 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btwtS_0gLyoo9U00
The bike mounts the curb to ensure a fast getaway when their accomplice has gotten the watch 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVGvB_0gLyoo9U00
The thief quickly exits the building and jumps straight onto the back of the moped 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GwjS_0gLyoo9U00
The pair try to chase after the robbers and shout for help in the street 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MLyys_0gLyoo9U00
They then stand in the road with their arms raised asking: 'Where is everybody?' and shouting for help.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZM2XU_0gLyoo9U00
The man wearing a high-vis jack returns into the shot as the pair stand and look down the road for the thieves

The man wearing a high-vis jack returns into the shot as the pair stand and look down the road for the thieves.

The time stamp on the video suggests it was filmed on Wednesday June 15 and that the incident happened at around 13:53.

Many people on social media have suggested the man wearing a high-vis jacket was a security guard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wGfkF_0gLyoo9U00
The video shows the victim chasing the thief down the road as they make their getaway 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPXSN_0gLyoo9U00
The thief is seen peddling quickly down the road with the phone in their hand 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upbpj_0gLyoo9U00
People stop to watch the pair rushing down the road 

A second video shows a thief on a push bike speed down the road holding a smart phone in their hand while the owner chases after them.

The footage, filmed on Tooley Street near Tower Bridge in London, shows the thief peddling quickly down the street while the victim chases behind.

People are seen stopping to watch the incident unfold.

It is not clear when the footage was filmed.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: 'Police have received a number of reports of mobile phone snatch thefts in and around the Tooley Street area over the last few days.

'The Central South Command Unit are investigating and enquiries are ongoing.'

The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
BBC

Dark web drug dealer jailed over cryptocurrency millions

A drug dealer who made millions of pounds in cryptocurrency by supplying drugs via the dark web has been jailed. Police monitored Simon Barclay's internet activity and passed details to officers who watched him making regular drop-offs at a post office. Computers seized from the 41-year-old following his arrest led...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Broad Daylight#West London#Crime Spree#Thugs#Roam
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Shocking footage shows 'teenage girls joyriding in a stolen car after pinched the keys from coaches bag before livestreaming the wild stunt'

A group of teenage girls have allegedly brazenly stolen a ute then taken it on a joy ride around Brisbane while livestreaming the stunt to friends online. Craig Pendlebury was coaching an Aussie rules football team at Kedron, in the city's north, on Tuesday night when the three girls allegedly ransacked his bag as it sat on the edge of the sports field.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

At least 49 inmates are killed and dozens more injured in jail inferno sparked when rioting prisoners started a fire to stop cops entering their enclosure in Colombia

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, harassed woman for four years from age of 12 as he sent undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordered unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day

A teenage boy harassed a woman for four years, from when he was just 12, sending undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordering unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, began turning up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani 'Attack' Captured on Surveillance Video

10:03 AM PT -- The suspect, Daniel Gill, was charged with three misdemeanors - assault, menacing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Giuliani told prosecutors Gill made him "stumble forward." Giuliani said this caused "physical injury including but not limited to redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body, as well as causing informant to be placed in fear of physical injury, and becoming alarmed and annoyed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Indian man arrested for chopping off wife’s hand fearing she would leave him after getting job

An Indian man in the eastern state of West Bengal was arrested after he allegedly chopped off his wife’s right hand in an attempt to stop her from taking up a job at a government hospital which could require her to move cities.Sher Mohammed Sheikh, 26, a resident of West Bengal’s East Burdwan district, along with his two friends, chopped off his wife Renu Khatun’s (23) hand while she was sleeping early on Sunday morning, reported The Telegraph.Police said that Ms Khatun is receiving care in a hospital in Durgapur where she is in a stable condition.“Preliminary investigations have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
