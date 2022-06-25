ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

French lawmakers propose bill to inscribe abortion rights in constitution

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Euspu_0gLyomO200
A rally in Paris in support of worldwide abortion rights on Friday after the Roe v Wade decision.

A group of lawmakers from the French president’s party will propose a bill to inscribe abortion rights into the country’s constitution, according to a statement by two members of parliament on Saturday.

The move comes after the US supreme court overturned a 50-year-old ruling and stripped women’s constitutional protections for abortion.

The right to abortion in France is already inscribed in a 1975 law relating to the voluntary termination of pregnancy within the legal framework that decriminalised abortion.

A constitutional law will cement abortion rights for future generations, said Marie-Pierre Rixain, a member of parliament and of Emmanuel Macron’s The Republic on the Move party.

“What happened elsewhere must not happen in France,” Rixain said.

The bill will include a provision that would make it “impossible to deprive a person of the right to voluntarily terminate a pregnancy”, according to the statement, released by two members of the National Assembly, France’s most powerful house of parliament.

Aurore Berge, the leader of Macron’s party group in the parliament, said the US supreme court’s decision to revoke abortion rights is “catastrophic for women around the world”.

“We must take steps in France today so we do not have any reversal of existing laws tomorrow,” Berge said in an interview with the public radio station France Inter on Saturday.

Macron’s party and his centrist alliance have the most seats in the National Assembly, although it lost its majority in Sunday’s legislative election as voters opted for parties on the far right and the far left.

Lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum are expected to challenge Macron’s domestic agenda, such as his controversial pension reform.

In a deeply polarised political climate, Berge said French lawmakers should not take chances on fundamental rights even if they already are inscribed in law.

“Women’s rights are still rights that are fragile and are regularly called into question,” Berge said. She added: “We don’t change the constitution like we change the law.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Macron expressed solidarity with women in the United States following the decision to overturn a landmark ruling in a move that is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Macron said women’s liberties were being undermined by the decision. “Abortion is a fundamental right for all women. It must be protected,” the French president wrote in a tweet late on Friday.

Comments / 254

Nurse from WI
3d ago

Good for you France. Letting the woman and possibly man make the decision if they want to support and care for a child for the next 18 plus years. THAT'S the way it should always be.

Reply(24)
41
Thunderwolf
3d ago

They should have been but this Ruling has brought New Life to the Dems ,,Only because it will and Does make the Republicans look like a Conformist Party ...Not A Freedom Party ..With this one Ruling saying it's Not in the Constitution They can Take away the Rights for Women,, The Rights for Blacks,, The Rights for Minorities, The for Gays ,,And so many ,many others ,,Because when the Constitution was Written Blacks ,,Gays,,Transgender,Women,Minorities, Not one of these people were covered ...This is a Fanatical Republican Overreach .A Personal View now becoming Law What's Next a Clothing Law ? A Conformist Law ,A Speaking Law ,,,The Republicans would love to strip us of All our freedoms if it conflicts with their liking or wishes

Reply(30)
47
Viva Satire!
3d ago

The last thing France wants is to go back to the 1800's, like Conservatives on the Supreme Court just did regarding abortion in America.

Reply(33)
33
Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

‘Bring rifles’: Extremist groups call for violence over abortion ruling

With people across the country taking to the streets to protest and support the decision, officials warned that the U.S. could face a wave of violence from extremists. Fringe groups on the far right and left issued calls to take up arms on Friday in a sign of escalating tension over the U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#French#The National Assembly#Supreme Court#France Inter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Constitution
The Guardian

The Guardian

334K+
Followers
80K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy