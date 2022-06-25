ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Furious crowds tear-gassed in police clashes after storming state Senate following controversial Roe v Wade ruling

By Aliki Kraterou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

PROTESTERS stormed a state senate and were tear-gassed in clashes with police following the controversial Roe v Wade ruling last night.

Pro-choice activists surrounded the Arizona Capitol forcing lawmakers to huddle in a basement after the state triggered a ban on terminations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zo7HP_0gLyokca00
Protestors gathered outside the Arizona Capitol on Friday night Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026IBr_0gLyokca00
Police tear-gassed demonstrators in angry clashes Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbZTO_0gLyokca00
Protesters started banging the glass doors of the building Credit: Reuters

Arizona is among the eight states where abortion clinics paused abortion services after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 decision.

SWAT team members with the Department of Public Safety fired tear gas from the second floor of the old Capitol building to disperse protesters in the mall between the current House and Senate buildings.

KPHO-TV reported the officers opened fire when several anti-abortion protesters started banging on the glass doors of the Senate building.

The incident sent Senate lawmakers into the basement for about 20 minutes, said Democrat senator Martin Quezada.

Stinging tear gas wafted through the building afterwards, forcing the Senate to move its proceedings to a hearing room instead of the Senate chamber.

It comes as protests erupted across the US after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling Roe v Wade on Friday.

Huge crowds of protestors gathered outside the Supreme Court and in multiple cities such as Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver, San Francisco and New York City.

Shocking footage appears to show a truck hitting pro-choice protesters during a demonstration in Iowa.

At least 25 people were arrested in New York with one police officer estimating that 17,000 gathered in a march in Washington Square Park, the New York Post reported.

Protesters clashed with police in Los Angeles after some threw fireworks and other objects according to the LA Times.

Videos on social media showed buildings in downtown Washington, DC being boarded up following the decision.

The protests were sparked by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark ruling Roe V Wade, eliminating nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion.

The 5-4 decision will leave the issues of abortion up to state legislators, which will ultimately result in a total ban on the procedure in about half of the states.

The controversial issue has divided opinion in the US with supporters on both sides, pro-choice and pro-life.

President Biden who addressed the matter in a speech from The White House described the court's determination as "a tragic error and cruel," saying it's sent America back "150 years".

"Today is a very solemn moment for the United States. The Supreme Court expressly took away a Constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized," Biden said.

"They simply took it away. That's never been done to a right that is so important to so many Americans.

"It's a sad day for the court and the country. Women have the power to control their destiny. With Roe gone, let's be very clear, the health and life of women in this nation are now at risk."

Meanwhile, Barack Obama tweeted: "Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans."

However, others have praised the decision.

Donald Trump Jr posted on Twitter: "When nearly any other Republican President would have folded to the pressure from the left and the media, Donald J. Trump stood by Kavanaugh and refused to budge.

"And today, conservatives just got our biggest win from the Supreme Court in a generation."

Ted Cruz tweeted: "Today is a testament to the millions of activists who have organized and have marched in the March for Life over the past 49 years!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhOLQ_0gLyokca00
Protesters marching after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unOxn_0gLyokca00
Riot police surrounded the Arizona Senate building Credit: AP

Comments / 53

Ken Brock
3d ago

I wonder if they're going to use facial recognition to arrest and prosecute these individuals like they are doing to the Jan 6th individuals? I bet not!!!

Reply(6)
41
Robert Frost
3d ago

Those who complain so loudly about the demise of democracy are incensed a handful of appointed justices admittted they never had the authority to decide this issue and it's up to the voters to decide.

Reply(4)
15
Voice of Reason
2d ago

Insurrection. When is the FBI coming to beat down their door at 5 am and stir them out of their sleep in their underwear with handcuffs?

Reply(3)
20
 

