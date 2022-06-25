ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gareth Bale AGREES shock Los Angeles FC free transfer in move which could see him shelve retirement plans

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
 3 days ago

GARETH BALE is ready for a Hollywood ending to his glittering career after agreeing to join LAFC on a free transfer.

The Wales captain, who turns 33 next month, is set to sign an initial one-year deal with an option to extend it by a further 18 months when the MLS transfer window reopens on July 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2BW2_0gLyoir800
Bale appears to be closing in on a move to America Credit: Reuters

That would open up the possibility of the 106-cap forward shelving retirement to lead Wales at Euro 2024.

Bale, who left Real Madrid after a trophy-laden nine years in Spain, had been heavily linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff.

But five-time Champions League winner Bale is closing in on securing a box-office move to Los Angeles where he will prepare for the World Cup with Wales' opener - ironically - against the USA in Qatar on November 21.

Bale had a chance meeting last week with Cardiff boss Steve Morison as he had a physio session with Wales' medical staff, who share the same Vale of Glamorgan HQ.

The ex-Southampton and Tottenham star has picked America instead rather than returning home after spending the last fortnight discussing his options with his wife.

He could add to his impressive trophy haul with Steve Cherundolo's LAFC currently top of the MLS' Western Conference.

Bale, who is on holiday for a short break, is due to fly out to California at the end of the week.

And he would be eligible to make his debut alongside fellow new signing and legendary Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini in a derby blockbuster against rivals LA Galaxy at home on July 8.

LAFC posted a cryptic message on Twitter teasing an announcement when they tweeted: "Any guesses?" to a GIF showing international mail sent to the club.

The forward is desperate to arrive at the World Cup in peak condition and this move fits perfectly with that schedule.

The MLS regular season is due to end on October 9 with the play-offs leading to the MLS Cup final played on November 5.

That is 16 days before Wales' Group B against the Americans at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha.

